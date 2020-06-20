Work with a life coach to accelerate your personal growth

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI/Digpu): The world is going through unforeseen turmoil and chaos lately. Although people have shown utmost bravery yet they are fearful about the future.

Many of them are well educated and highly skilled but unsure of their job security in the coming time. There seems to be a lot to worry about - jobs, careers, health, family, personal growth among other things.

Certified life coach Shilpa Singh with her corporate experience of 14 years in people management says she has been dealing with professionals from various fields to make a difference in their lives.

"I am coaching many people in their 20s and 30s. These are the people looking for clarity in their lives. They are ambitious and hungry for success but have little clarity about their future which makes them feel stuck," said Shilpa.

Life Coaching has become a renowned profession since the world began to take mental health seriously. People who engage with life coaches for help and direction in their lives are no different than the ordinary. Some of them are brilliant at work and are growing exponentially in life. Some others have great friends and family but still they are insecure about their body, colour, career and failures.

The concept of living in a world where you are forced to do a job that you hate, just so that you can pay off some bills no more appeals to the youth of today. There is something in life everyone desperately wants but many people are frozen by the vastness and implication of making such a monumental change

More than ever before, people need coaching not just for results, but also on how to manage their mental and emotional state. All that is required is clarity, an objective view on how to achieve your goals, an action plan to get there and keep accountability.

Whether you are a leader, parent, teacher, executive, manager, HR, army personnel, an artist or a homemaker looking for a transformation within you, you need a life coach. Life coaching helps you move ahead with renewed confidence and extraordinary zeal in life.

In the words of Bill Gates, "Everyone needs a coach. We all need people that give us feedback. That's how we improve." Life Coaching ensures you become the person you always wanted to be. It prompts you to rediscover who you are and what you want to achieve in life.

"Most people work day and night to do the best for their families but just fail for some reason. with time, they settle for a mediocre life and simply quit on their dreams. They convince themselves nothing can change. Well, everything can change if you decide to change and when it is done in the right way," said Life Coach Shilpa Singh, about life and dreams.

It is always the right time to change the way one thinks about oneself, one's dreams, and work towards creating a life you want. A life coach works deep into your mind to change the thought patterns that are not helping you to move ahead in life the way you want to. He/she codes a person to massive success and results. This helps set crystal clear outcomes to know actually what you want and set deadlines to achieve them.

Studies conducted by the International Coaching Federation on the effectiveness of life coaching showed 99 per cent of the people they interviewed saw their experience working with a life coach as rewarding, while 96 per cent stated they would do it again. Moreover, 65 per cent said working with a coach helped them improve their performance at work, and 80 per cent said it helped improve their self-confidence.

"My life changed the day I took decision to change the course I was walking on for 20 years. I was ambitious but lack of self-belief kept pulling me down. I struggled with being 'settled and successful' in the eyes of people but not feeling the same within. My biggest question to myself was - why I am doing what I am doing and what is the purpose of my life?" said Life Coach Shilpa Singh, about her own journey.

Shilpa says she knew she always wanted to live a fulfilling life but didn't know how to make it happen. Having worked in corporate at various levels for 14 years I took an informed decision, quit my 9 to 6 job and started working for myself towards my dreams.

Today, I am the Author of my book Medi-Sin Children, a life coach, a speaker, an entrepreneur and a happy mother of two lovely kids. I have impacted more than 1000 lives through my book, coaching and speaking engagements in various personal development seminars.

My mission is to impact 5000 lives by the end of 2021 to experience personal transformation with life coaching. Life coaching brings out the best in people and helps my clients have a positive mindset to lead a joyful life.

