Yogesh Kushwaha, Purendra Kumar Sahu: Shared passion makes it happen

You would like to read
- Finding way in the Labyrinth of cyber warfare by Yogesh Dadhich
- Yogesh Dalal inspires creativity in students at JD Institute of Fashion Technology
- Veteran Hollywood star John Turturro joins hands with Indian American actress and filmmaker Lakshmi Devy for the socially impactful film "When the Music Changes"
- Asad Sultan and Mulberry Films join hands to produce Hollywood projects
- Star Movies brings alive the magic of Hollywood with #HollywoodUnlimited
New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/ThePRTree): There is quite an old saying which states, "Don't mix business with pleasure." Based on this conventional wisdom, starting up a company with a friend is probably, well, not the wisest idea.
Yet the world has no shortage of business buddies--from Ben and Jerry to Hewlett and Packard. The impulse to start a business with a friend likely strikes everyone at some point in time. But why do some buddy-built ventures thrive while others end in flattened egos, blistering resentments, and silent treatments?
Tracking down the most interesting set of pals who are in business together, here is the secret to their friendly success.
The Shared Passions Factor
Of course, it's not a given that, to do gangbusters in business, you have to follow the "opposites attract" rule when partnering up with a pal. Some people get lucky and find both B's--a best friend and a business partner.
That was the case with Yogesh Kushwaha, 26, and Purendra Kumar Sahu, 21, who became fast friends after meeting at an Auto Expo 8 years ago. Yogesh Kushwaha, born and brought up in a middle-class family of Bhopal. His belief system spirals around "Keep your eyes on the stars and feet on the ground". He is the jack of all trades with a passion for digital marketing. Purendra Sahu was born and brought up in a small village on the outskirts of Durg.
He is an ardent believer in " Simple living and high thinking". They kept in touch over the years as Yogesh Kushwaha pursued his career in Online media marketing and Purendra Kumar Sahu became a freelance digital marketing consultant. They bonded over their passion for online media marketing and have anticipated the role of digital marketing for the growth of business in the future.
Yogesh Kushwaha and Purendra Kumar Sahu joined hands under an umbrella venture called BRANDITUDE MEDIA and PK Media to give their work and success solid platforms. The avant-garde duo is adamant about providing digital solutions to real-time business problems. Friendships can be tested when you introduce business into the equation but the duo was unstoppable.
They had similar strengths and management styles and they both had a very strong work ethic, staying heavily involved in the day-to-day running of the business. Together they created an innovative, creative working environment that allowed their employees - and their business partnership to thrive. They believe in giving back to the community and this resonates with their customers.
Ultimately, they both stuck it out--and things turned around for the company shortly thereafter. This can be attested by the wide range of happy clientele ranging from MSMEs to Corporate conglomerates Many big Media Agencies and production houses. The brands not only acknowledged the benefits from the digital solutions provided but have been part of the Branditude Media & PK media family.
The team also manages both Hollywood and Bollywood, artists. But the tough times provided a big business lesson: Don't let a passion for seeing your company succeed supplant your commitment to the friendship itself.
This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor