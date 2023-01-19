Young writer Taarini Singh launches her first book 'My conversations with Rio'

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI/GPRC): Delhi-based Taarini Singh, has launched her first book titled 'My conversations with Rio'. The book is a veritable treat for readers as it reflects a lovely sense of observation along with 'Rio', her beloved and pampered dog as her companion and fellow observer.

The book is a systemic compilation of author's 'happy experiences', which kept her happy and going during the Covid years.

Talking about launching book at such a young age, Taarini said," This is a dream come true for me. I never thought of publishing my own book but since COVID happened, it gave me time to think about my life. Like most children, I felt suffocated by Covid restrictions and the new normal, which practically altered my life and routine. I utilized those years to put down all my 'happy experiences' into my first book -- My Conversations with Rio."

The book has already garnered the interest of well known author Namita Devidayal. She said," As a published author, I might add that it is not easy to take simple stories around us and transform them into nuggets of wisdom. Taarini has done with great ease and love, using the mascot of her beloved dog, Rio, something which any young adult would relate to."

The book has a simplified depth that's hard to miss. From a trip to Bali, a Christmas morning, to many other stories, it captures moments and developments beautifully, highlighting how ups and downs sometimes together make happy experiences. The book depicts a wonderful account of author's time with her brother and other family members during COVID. Among other things, My Conversations with Rio reflects the work of a thoughtful person. The book is sweet and sour, though more sweet than sour, and is bound to appeal to readers across age groups.

The book is available online on Amazon and leading book stores.

