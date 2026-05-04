New Delhi, 21 April — Following the launch of Trade School centres in Chennai, Lucknow and Kolkata, Alice Blue has added new branches in Delhi and Hyderabad, taking its investor education initiative to two more major markets. Ram Kishore Sharma, chairman municipal corporation of Delhi. The new centres are aimed at students, working professionals and first-time traders who want a clearer starting point before entering the markets. Through Trade School, Alice Blue will offer classroom sessions, live webinars and practical lessons on trading and investing. “Many people enter the markets without enough preparation. Trade School was created to address that gap,” said Sidhavelayutham Mohanamoorthy, Founder and CEO of Alice Blue. “With Delhi and Hyderabad, we are taking this initiative to more people who want to learn before they begin.”

Trade School in Delhi and Hyderabad The new Trade School centres will cover market basics, chart reading, trade planning, risk awareness and decision making. The format is designed to help participants understand not just how the markets work, but also how to approach them with more discipline. The programme will combine offline sessions with recorded lessons and live webinars, giving learners access to both classroom interaction and self-paced learning. This approach is intended to suit different learning styles while keeping the content practical and easy to follow. Why the expansion matters Delhi and Hyderabad have both seen rising interest from young professionals, students and first-time investors. For Alice Blue, the new centres provide a direct way to reach learners who prefer in-person guidance over scattered online content.

The move also builds on the earlier Trade School launches in Chennai, Lucknow and Kolkata. With the addition of Delhi and Hyderabad, Alice Blue is widening the reach of its education initiative while keeping the focus on practical market understanding. Access and enrolment Participants interested in Trade School can enrol through Alice Blue’s platform or visit the Delhi and Hyderabad centres for more details. The company said the new branches will support both learning and ongoing engagement with local market participants. About Alice Blue India Pvt. Ltd. Founded in 2006, Alice Blue is a tech-driven stockbroking firm focused on making trading and investing accessible, transparent, and efficient for Indian investors. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company serves over 7,00,000 clients across 20+ cities and is a member of NSE, BSE, MCX, and CDSL.

Alice Blue offers investment solutions across Equity, F&O, Currency, Commodities, IPOs, and Mutual Funds through its platforms, ANT Web and ANT App. The company also runs Trade School, an offline initiative that provides hands-on, practical education on the stock market for aspiring traders and investors. Driven by a customer-first mindset and a strong technology backbone, Alice Blue is committed to empowering India’s investing journey.