ABOUT UNINOVA LIFESCIENCES PRIVATE LIMITED

Uninova Lifesciences Pvt Ltd is an established player in generic pharmaceuticals, with a growing presence in India's domestic segment. This deal gives Curis a robust platform to deepen its footprint in the country's generics sector.

This alliance will allow the combined entity to build and scale its branded identity under the Uninova name nationwide, leveraging existing distribution reach and strengths.

STRATEGIC CONTEXT

This deal reflects the company's intent to vertically integrate its pharmaceutical operations. Both entities operate within identical industries — manufacturing and trading of pharmaceutical products — making this a vertical integration play aimed at enhancing supply chain control, boosting operational efficiencies, and reducing intermediary dependencies.