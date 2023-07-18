The first devotional theme park in India is Sai Teerth Devotional Theme Park. Shirdi, a sacred city in Maharashtra, is home to the park. The Animatronics Show, the Ramayana 5D Experience, the Laser Show, the Temple Tour, and the Sai Teerth Restaurant are the park's five primary attractions. The park is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The cost of admission is Rs.500 for adults and Rs.250 for youngsters.The park is intended to be a learning and inspiration center for people of all faiths. The displays and attractions are intended to teach tourists about Sai Baba's history and teachings, as well as India's rich culture. The park is also a wonderful spot to unwind and take in the beauty of the Indian countryside.Sai Teerth Devotional Theme Park is a fantastic destination for families, friends, and parties of all sorts. The park is open all year and provides guests with a range of activities and events.Dwarka-Mai depicts the narrative of Sai Baba, a Hindu saint venerated by millions of people worldwide. Saibaba himself comes to life and speaks to every visitor present in the park – every devotee’s wish and dream comes true! This unique show of 10 minutes has been created using world-class animatronics and robotics and show control technology which will make visitors breathless.Lanka-Dahan a spectacular 5D experience recounting the adventure of Hanuman in Lanka.Hanuman, and a celestial nymph named Anjana. While still an infant, Hanuman tried to fly up into the sky and grab the sun, mistaking it for a ripe fruit. Angered by his act, Indra the King of the Gods struck Hanuman with a thunderbolt for his mischief. The thunderbolt hit Hanuman on his jaw, and he fell to the earth.The Sai Baba life and teachings are depicted in this laser show. The presentation is set to music and includes breathtaking visuals. Visitors will be transported to another world as they witness Baba's story develop in front of their eyes.The Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Meenakshi Temple in Madurai are two of India's most well-known temples that can be seen in Teerth Yatra. Visitors will learn about the temples' history and significance, as well as enjoy the beauty of Indian architecture.For more details visit saitheerth.in