Unique Properties - Pune's Finest Real Estate Brand that's making Unique and Exemplary strides!
.
When it comes to the biggest Real Estate brands of Pune, Unique Properties holds one of the top positions. Its Unique outlook towards customer service and quality has put it on a pedestal that is nothing short of an inspiration for other players. It’s a brand known for its -Transparency, Quality, and Trust which makes it the most reliable and trustworthy name to be associated with in Pune Real Estate.
In 16 years of its operations, the brand has built a legacy based on excellent customer service, top-notch quality, and superior work ethics. The U in Unique Properties stands for “You” as it does everything keeping in mind your needs, your comfort, your budget, and your satisfaction. All these qualities make it a customer centric brand that is working constantly to give its patrons the most comfortable and luxurious lifestyle.
This is the story of a brand that is behind the smiles of 2500+ customers who are proud members of the Unique Family. As it keeps those people at the forefront of everything it does and promises them the best possible lifestyle at the most decent price. It has pledged to make luxury affordable to all and it goes the extra mile to keep that promise in each of its projects.
Their understanding of customers’ present and future needs is what makes their projects Unique and exemplary which are indeed setting the industry standards high. One such example is Unique Youtopia which offers magnificent 2 & 3 BHK residences in a beautiful gated community of 1000+ homes where the residents can enjoy and relish an amazing lifestyle with 45+ amenities.
Another one in line is Unique K-Ville, a ravishing lifestyle project with 2 & 3 BHK residences at Kiwale-Ravet spread across 7.5 acres. With 400+ possessions given, it's already turned into a beautiful and prosperous neighborhood of Pimpri-Chinchwad.
Then, they have these magnificent 2,3 & 4 BHK apartments at QUE 914, Keshavnagar, Pune. It’s a rare gem that became the talk of the town and a rising landmark in Pune's ever-growing skyline.
Then, there is Unique Legacy with its supreme lifestyle experiences offering 2 & 3 BHK residences in Mundhwa-Keshavnagar, Pune. It’s one premium project that flaunts an address so prime that it will be a matter of pride to own this lifestyle.
Unique Youtopia is another landmark ongoing project offering premium 2 & 3 BHK Residences in Central Kharadi, Pune. 45+ Lifestyle Amenities, 40,000+ sq.ft. Open Areas, 5 Recreation Zones and Intelligent Planning makes it a lucrative real estate investment opportunity in Kharadi, Pune
All these projects have one thing in common and that is the factor of superior quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction. Be it a residential or a commercial project, if it’s a work by Unique Properties, it will stand out and be the finest in its league. This is the story of a brand that rules over the heart of its customers and is the reason for its beautiful smiles. If the stamp of Unique Properties is there, one can be sure that they are cracking the best deal of their life as they will be relishing the finest lifestyle.
Unique Properties Ongoing Residential Projects in Pune:
- Unique Youtopia - Premium 2 & 3 BHK Residences in Central Kharadi, Pune
- Unique K-Ville - Lifestyle 2 & 3 BHK Residences at Kiwale-Ravet, Pimpri-Chinchwad
- QUE 914 - 2,3 & 4 BHK Lifestyle Apartments at Keshavnagar, Pune
- Unique Legacy- Lifestyle 2 & 3 BHK Residences in Keshavnagar - Mundhwa , Pune
Book your dream 2, 3 & 4 BHK Home in Pune -
For project details, call: +91 7743 88 44 22 | 9657 88 44 22
Unique Properties Pune Office Address: Office No. 7, 4th Floor, Amar Avinash Corporate City, Above HSBC Bank, Near Inox, Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001
RERA Nos.: P52100032483, P52100046034, P52100030486, P52100031164
First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 3:05 PM IST