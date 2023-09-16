Asia Cup 2023: Gill and Pathirana lead top batters and bowlers chart

The Asia Cup 2023 will come to an end on Sunday, September 17, 2023, with the final between India and Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka. It has given a platform for the young guns to shine and they have shown brilliantly as well with India’s Shubman Gill leading the run-scorers chart and Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana.

Asia Cup 2023 Top five batters

Shubman Gill





Asia Cup final: IND vs SL Playing 11 live updates Colombo weather forecast streaming India’s Shubman Gill has scored 275 runs in the five matches that he has played in the Asia Cup 2023. The right-hander has smashed a century- against Bangladesh and two fifties, one each against Pakistan and Nepal on his way to the top spot in the run-scorers chart. Gill has an average of 68.75 and a strike rate of 90.46.

Kusal Mendis

Second on the list comes Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis. The wicket-keeper batter has tallied 253 runs in five games at an average of 50.60 and a strike rate of 90.03. The 28-year-old has smashed three fifties and his best score 93 came in the most crucial game against Pakistan in the Super4 match that acted as a virtual semi-final.

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Next on the list is another Sri Lankan, SSadeera Samarawickrama. Sadeera, who made his international debut way back in 2017, has finally come off age as a batter in this Asia Cup. With a varied range of shots in his array, the 28-year-old, who is also a wicket-keeper but playing in the team as a specialist batter, has scored 215 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 89.95. He has scored two fifties.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

The next two batters in the list are from Pakistan who could no longer take part in the tournament and would most likely be taken over by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul of India in all probability. While Babar Azam scored 207 runs in five games, Mohammad Rizwan amassed 195 runs.





Top five run-scorers in Asia Cup 2023



Player Team Runs Best Score Average Shubman Gill India 275 121 68.75 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 253 92 50.60 Sadeera Samarawickrama Sri Lanka 215 93 43.00 Babar Azam Pakistan 207 151 51.75 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 195 86* 97.50 Rohit has 194 runs with three fifties to his name while Rahul has compiled 169 runs in just three innings.

Top five bowlers in Asia Cup 2023

Matheesha Pathirana

With a slinging action like Lasith Malinga’s, Matheesha Pathirana came good in the most important match for Sri Lanka. He picked up four wickets for just 32 runs and leapfrogged Kuldeep Yadav and Dunith Wellalage to the top position. In total, Pathirana has 11 wickets in five matches at an average of 22.63.

Dunith Wellalage

Wellalage rose to fame after he picked up his maiden five-wicket haul against India in a Super4 match. In that match, the left-handed spinner showed his all-round ability and scored an unbeaten 42. The 20-year-old has taken 10 wickets at 17.20 runs per wicket. His best figures are 5/40.

Kuldeep Yadav

India’s Kuldeep Yadav comes fourth on the list with nine wickets in four games. His average of 11.33 and economy rate of 3.70 are the best among all the bowlers in the top five wicket-takers list in Asia Cup 2023. Kuldeep’s best figure of 5/25 came against Pakistan.