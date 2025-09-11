Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 09:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Delhi restaurants gear up for packed houses for India-Pakistan clash

Delhi restaurants gear up for packed houses for India-Pakistan clash

Restaurants in Delhi report strong buzz for the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash, with special offers and screenings expected to drive turnout despite muted promotions

Multiplex chain PVR INOX has also partnered with sports consulting firm ITW Universe and the Asian Cricket Council to showcase key matches nationwide across more than 200 screens.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

While tickets for the upcoming Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan are yet to sell out, cafes and restaurants in the national capital are gearing up for packed houses on Sunday.
 
“We are completely sold out for the upcoming match,” said a café owner in Delhi, who did not wish to be named, adding that while the stadium may not be full, there continues to be excitement on the ground.
 
However, many establishments are refraining from actively promoting match screenings.
 
“With the memory of the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor fresh in people’s minds, not many seem overtly enthusiastic about the match,” the café owner said, adding that promotions for the marquee event were being kept low key.
   
“We usually promote our match day offers, but this time we decided against it. Despite that, we expect higher footfall,” he added. 

Several café chains are offering beer bucket deals as they prepare to screen the match on Sunday evening.
 
“We expect at least a 50 per cent increase in business compared to a regular weekend. High-profile cricket matches bring groups of friends together, and that’s when pitcher deals and watch-party formats really shine for us,” said Rahul Singh, founder and chief executive officer of The Beer Cafe, which is hosting a watch party across its outlets with live commentary.
 
“The India–Pakistan clash is more than a match – it’s a cultural event. We do expect an uptick in business, but the real impact is in the energy and engagement it brings. These moments help us strengthen our connect with customers,” he added.
 
At SOCIAL, fans can choose from buckets of three, six, or nine beers while joining live screenings across outlets in the country.
 
First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:01 PM IST

