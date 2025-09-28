PCB targets Arshdeep Singh with ICC complaint before Asia Cup 2025 final

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, accusing him of making an "obscene gesture" during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours clash between India and Pakistan on September 21 in Dubai. According to Samaa TV sources, the PCB claims Arshdeep’s post-match actions were inappropriate and in violation of the ICC's Code of Conduct.
The complaint comes just ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup final between the two arch-rivals, scheduled for Sunday. PCB alleges that Arshdeep’s gesture was directed toward the crowd after India’s six-wicket victory and has demanded disciplinary action from the ICC, stating that such behavior tarnishes the spirit of the game. Check IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 final and full scorecard here
Allegations Against Suryakumar Yadav
In a separate incident, the PCB had earlier filed two complaints concerning Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. These complaints stem from his post-match comments after India’s group-stage win on September 14, where he referred to the Pahalgam terror attack and dedicated the victory to the Indian armed forces.
Suryakumar had said, “We stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack… We dedicate this win to our armed forces.” PCB contended that the remark brought a political angle into cricket and breached ICC's neutrality guidelines.
The ICC reviewed the matter and found Suryakumar guilty of violating the Code of Conduct. Despite pleading not guilty, his explanation was dismissed by match referee Richie Richardson, and he was fined 30% of his match fee.
Action Taken Against Pakistan Players
The disciplinary issues haven’t been one-sided. As per an ESPNcricinfo report, the ICC also penalized Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf for using abusive language during the same Super Fours match. He received a fine, while teammate Sahibzada Farhan was issued a formal warning for his celebratory gesture mimicking a gunshot after reaching his half-century.
The Asia Cup final now carries not only sporting intensity but also an undercurrent of disciplinary tensions between the two cricket boards.