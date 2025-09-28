Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / PCB targets Arshdeep Singh with ICC complaint before Asia Cup 2025 final

PCB targets Arshdeep Singh with ICC complaint before Asia Cup 2025 final

PCB alleges that Arshdeep's gesture was directed toward the crowd after India's six-wicket victory and has demanded disciplinary action from the ICC.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, accusing him of making an "obscene gesture" during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours clash between India and Pakistan on September 21 in Dubai. According to Samaa TV sources, the PCB claims Arshdeep’s post-match actions were inappropriate and in violation of the ICC's Code of Conduct.
 
The complaint comes just ahead of the highly anticipated Asia Cup final between the two arch-rivals, scheduled for Sunday. PCB alleges that Arshdeep’s gesture was directed toward the crowd after India’s six-wicket victory and has demanded disciplinary action from the ICC, stating that such behavior tarnishes the spirit of the game.  Check IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 final and full scorecard here
 
 
Allegations Against Suryakumar Yadav
 
In a separate incident, the PCB had earlier filed two complaints concerning Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. These complaints stem from his post-match comments after India’s group-stage win on September 14, where he referred to the Pahalgam terror attack and dedicated the victory to the Indian armed forces.
 
Suryakumar had said, “We stand with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack… We dedicate this win to our armed forces.” PCB contended that the remark brought a political angle into cricket and breached ICC's neutrality guidelines.

Also Read

India vs Pakistan Dubai match today

IND vs PAK final win prediction: Experts' take on Asia Cup final winner

IND vs PAK final

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Final: More drama awaits, rivals meet for 3rd straight Sunday

Asia Cup 2025 Final India vs Pakistan Playing 11

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan playing 11, toss time, streaming

IND vs PAK T20

Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan controversy - all you need to know

IND vs PAK T20

Asia Cup 2025 final: India vs Pakistan Head-to-Head stats in T20I cricket

 
The ICC reviewed the matter and found Suryakumar guilty of violating the Code of Conduct. Despite pleading not guilty, his explanation was dismissed by match referee Richie Richardson, and he was fined 30% of his match fee. 
 
Action Taken Against Pakistan Players
 
The disciplinary issues haven’t been one-sided. As per an ESPNcricinfo report, the ICC also penalized Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf for using abusive language during the same Super Fours match. He received a fine, while teammate Sahibzada Farhan was issued a formal warning for his celebratory gesture mimicking a gunshot after reaching his half-century.
 
The Asia Cup final now carries not only sporting intensity but also an undercurrent of disciplinary tensions between the two cricket boards.

More From This Section

IND vs PAK

Asia Cup 2025 final: IND vs PAK pitch report, highest score, Dubai stats

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 full scorecard

Can Shaheen repeat 2021 T20 WC performance vs IND to help PAK win Asia Cup

IND vs PAK head-to-head in finals

IND vs PAK: How India and Pakistan fared in grand finale across formats

Salman Agha

Asia Cup 2025 Final: Salman Agha fires back at India over handshake row

Arshdeep Singh

I planned to bowl wide yorkers in Super Over: Arshdeep after heroics vs SL

Topics : India vs Pakistan India cricket team Pakistan cricket team Asia Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon