Monday, September 15, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong live streaming: Where to watch Asia Cup match today?

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong live streaming: Where to watch Asia Cup match today?

Sri Lanka's top order, featuring Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kamil Mishara, will aim to capitalize on Hong Kong's inexperience as the Islanders seek to solidify their position in Group B.

SL vs HK Live streaming

SL vs HK Live streaming

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka will look to secure back-to-back wins in the Asia Cup 2025 when they take on a struggling Hong Kong side tonight. The match, set to begin at 8:00 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, offers the reigning champions another opportunity to fine-tune their squad before facing tougher opponents later in the tournament.

SL skipper Charith Asalanka has won the toss and decided to bowl first against Hong Kong.  Both skippers after the toss:   Charith Asalanka: Just looks decent. We want to chase. One change. Theekshana comes in for Pathirana. Really happy with the performance. Almost perfect game for us. Just want to keep going. We cant underestimate any team specially in the shorter formats. We need to do the basics right.  Yasim Murtaza: To be honest, we did well against Bangladesh. There is one change. We talk about winning but it is important to have a good work ethic. Our coach says we need to take care of the work ethic, results will take care of themselves. We have a few things to work on. 

 
Sri Lanka began their campaign with a commanding victory over Bangladesh, with both bat and ball firing in unison. Fast bowlers Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera impressed early with crucial breakthroughs, while the batting unit ensured a smooth and confident chase. They’ll look to maintain that momentum against a Hong Kong side yet to register a win.
 
 
Batting remains Hong Kong’s major concern, especially at the top. Openers Zeeshan Ali and Anshuman Rath are under pressure to deliver against Sri Lanka’s formidable bowling. Wanindu Hasaranga’s control and variations add another layer of difficulty in the middle overs.

Also Read

SL vs HK

Asia Cup 2025: SL vs HK pitch report, highest score, Dubai key stats

SL vs HKC

Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka wins the toss, elect to field first

Pakistan vs UAE T20 Tri-series full scorecard

Asia Cup 2025 points table: Who will join India if Pak boycott UAE game?

SL vs HKC

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong playing 11, timing, live streaming

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025 Group B points table: AFG, SL, BAN, HKC team standings

 
Sri Lanka’s top order, featuring Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Kamil Mishara, will aim to capitalize on Hong Kong’s inexperience as the Islanders seek to solidify their position in Group B. 
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong broadcast details
Country/Region TV Channel(s) Online Streaming Platform(s)
India Sony Sports Network SonyLIV
Pakistan Ten Sports Tapmad app and website
Bangladesh Gazi TV Rabbithole, Tofee app and website
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC) SLRC digital platforms possible
Afghanistan Ariana TV Ariana TV app/website (likely)
United Arab Emirates (Host) CricLife MAX via eLife TV, Switch TV CricLife MAX (streaming)
United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 TNT Sports app
MENA Regions STARZPLAY via CricLife MAX STARZPLAY
Australia Not specifically listed (regional platforms may apply) YuppTV (streaming)
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport OTT
New Zealand Not specifically listed YuppTV (streaming)
 
How to Watch Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information
 
When will the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match take place in the Asia Cup 2025?
Sri Lanka will go head-to-head with Hong Kong in Match 8 of the Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 15.
 
What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 15?
The match between Sri Lanka and Hong Kong will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match?
The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match be bowled?
The Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match in the Asia Cup 2025 will begin at 8:00 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025 match in India?
Live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong match will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

More From This Section

UAE vs Oman live scorecard

UAE vs Oman LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025: UAE set 173 runs target for Oman to win

Andie Pycroft

Who is Andy Pycroft? Match referee in PAK line of fire amid handshake row

Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman broadcast details

UAE vs Oman live streaming: Where to watch today's Asia Cup 2025 match

Abu Dhabi pitch report for UAE vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match

Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman pitch report, highest score, Abu Dhabi key stats

UAE vs Oman Playing 11

Asia Cup 2025: UAE vs Oman playing 11, timing and live streaming

Topics : Cricket News Sri Lanka cricket team Asia Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon