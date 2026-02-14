Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ vs SA pitch report and Ahmedabad Stadium key stats

With top spot in Group D at stake, it will be a high-intensity contest between New Zealand and South Africa in Ahmedabad

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 6:34 PM IST

New Zealand and South Africa lock horns in Match 24 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tonight, with both unbeaten sides eyeing a crucial step towards Super 8 qualification. South Afrca skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and decided to bowl first on the night.
 
The Black Caps have looked sharp with the bat, thanks to explosive starts from Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, while Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell have ensured stability in the middle order. Mitchell Santner’s calm leadership and a varied pace attack led by Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson add balance to their line-up.
 
 
South Africa, meanwhile, arrive high on confidence after a thrilling double Super Over win against Afghanistan. Skipper Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock have anchored the batting, with David Miller and Tristan Stubbs providing finishing power. Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi’s pace, combined with Keshav Maharaj’s control, make the Proteas a formidable unit. With top spot in Group D at stake, expect a high-intensity contest between two in-form teams. 

New Zealand vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report

The pitch is anticipated to provide a balanced contest between the batsmen and bowlers. Batsmen will need to take their time to get settled before accelerating and accumulating runs in the latter stages of the innings. Bowlers may find it challenging to take wickets, as the expansive ground size makes it harder to dismiss batters.

T20 World Cup 2026 NZ vs SA: Head-to-head stats at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

This will be the first time that New Zealand and South Africa will take each other on in T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
However, both teams have previously played at this venue. New Zealand have played one match and lost the game to India, while South Africa have played three games, out of which they have won one, lost one, and one ended in a no contest.

Most recent T20I match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The most recent T20I match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, was Match 13 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between South Africa and Afghanistan. Both teams scored 187 runs in their innings, forcing the match to go to a Super Over. The Super Over was also tied after they scored 17 runs each. Finally, in the second Super Over, South Africa beat Afghanistan by four runs.
 
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Key T20I stats 
Narendra Modi Stadium key T20I stats
Stat Value
Total Matches 13
Matches Won Batting First 9
Matches Won Bowling First 4
Average 1st Innings Score 170
Average 2nd Innings Score 144
Highest Total Recorded 234/4 (20 overs) - IND vs NZ
Lowest Total Recorded 66/10 (12.1 overs) - NZ vs IND
Highest Score Chased 166/3 (17.5 overs) - IND vs ENG
Lowest Score Defended 107/7 (20 overs) - WIW vs INDW
 

