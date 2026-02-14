T20 WC 2026 Group C updated points table: ENG, WI, SCO, NEP rankings
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The race for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 qualification is heating up with another set of matches played on Saturday, as England got a much needed 5-wicket victory against Scotland to get their 2nd win of the tournament in 3 games to remain in contention for the top 2 spots.
West Indies sit on top of the table after 2 wins in as many games with England taking the 2nd spot and pushing Scotland into 3rd now. Italy are next with their solitary win against Nepal, who are bottom of the table for now.
|T20 World Cup Group C points table
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|West Indies
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1.625
|2
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.65
|3
|Scotland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0.95
|4
|Italy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.352
|5
|Nepal
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.854
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group C fixtures
|T20 World Cup Group C matches
|Match No
|Date
|Time (Local)
|Venue
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Status
|25
|Sun, 15 Feb '26
|11:00:00
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Nepal
|West Indies
|Match yet to begin
|29
|Mon, 16 Feb '26
|15:00:00
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|England
|Italy
|Match yet to begin
|33
|Tue, 17 Feb '26
|19:00:00
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Nepal
|Scotland
|Match yet to begin
|37
|Thu, 19 Feb '26
|11:00:00
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Italy
|West Indies
|Match yet to begin
Feb 14 2026