T20 WC 2026 Group C updated points table: ENG, WI, SCO, NEP rankings

The race for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 qualification is heating up with another set of matches played on Saturday, as England got a much needed 5-wicket victory against Scotland to get their 2nd win of the tournament in 3 games to remain in contention for the top 2 spots.

West Indies sit on top of the table after 2 wins in as many games with England taking the 2nd spot and pushing Scotland into 3rd now. Italy are next with their solitary win against Nepal, who are bottom of the table for now.

T20 World Cup Group C points table Position Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 West Indies 2 2 0 0 4 1.625 2 England 3 2 1 0 4 -0.65 3 Scotland 3 1 2 0 2 0.95 4 Italy 2 1 1 0 2 -0.352 5 Nepal 2 0 2 0 0 -1.854