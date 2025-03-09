Champions Trophy: India vs New Zealand head-to-head in ICC events

The final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is poised to be an exhilarating clash between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9. Both teams have been exceptional throughout the tournament, promising an exciting battle for the coveted title. India earned their place in the final with a hard-fought win over Australia in the semi-finals, marking their third consecutive Champions Trophy final appearance. New Zealand, on the other hand, secured their spot with a commanding 50-run victory over South Africa, thanks to centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson.
India vs New Zealand head-to-head in Champions Trophy
The two teams have met twice in the prestigious Champions Trophy, with each side having claimed one victory.
Total matches: 2
India won: 1
New Zealand won: 1
No result: 0
India vs New Zealand head-to-head in ODI World Cups
India and New Zealand have had an intriguing rivalry in the ODI World Cup, with both sides claiming victories over the years. New Zealand initially dominated, securing several wins, but India regained ground in the late 1980s and early 2000s. The 2019 semi-final remains a standout moment, where New Zealand triumphed over India by 18 runs to reach the final. A rain-affected 2019 group-stage match was abandoned. While India has had strong showings in some editions, New Zealand has had the edge in knockout encounters.
Total matches: 9
New Zealand won: 6
India won: 3
No result: 0
|India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in ICC events
|Year
|Stage
|Winner
|Venue
|1975
|Group Stage
|New Zealand
|England
|1979
|Group Stage
|New Zealand
|England
|1987
|Group Stage
|India
|India
|1987
|Group Stage
|India
|India
|1992
|Group Stage
|New Zealand
|New Zealand
|1999
|Super Six
|New Zealand
|England
|2003
|Super Six
|India
|South Africa
|2019
|Group Stage
|No Result (Rain)
|England
|2019
|Semi-Final
|New Zealand
|England
|2023
|Group Stage
|India
|India
|2023
|Semi-Final
|India
|India
IND vs NZ recent results in ODIs
|India vs New Zealand recent ODI results
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Ground
|Match Date
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|44 runs
|Dubai (DICS)
|Mar 2, 2025
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|70 runs
|Wankhede
|Nov 15, 2023
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|4 wickets
|Dharamsala
|Oct 22, 2023
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|90 runs
|Indore
|Jan 24, 2023
|India
|New Zealand
|India
|8 wickets
|Raipur
|Jan 21, 2023