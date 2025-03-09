Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Champions Trophy: India vs New Zealand head-to-head in ICC events

Champions Trophy to ODI World Cups: Check India vs New Zealand head-to-head in ICC events here

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in ICC events

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in ICC events

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

The final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is poised to be an exhilarating clash between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 9. Both teams have been exceptional throughout the tournament, promising an exciting battle for the coveted title.  India earned their place in the final with a hard-fought win over Australia in the semi-finals, marking their third consecutive Champions Trophy final appearance. New Zealand, on the other hand, secured their spot with a commanding 50-run victory over South Africa, thanks to centuries from Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson. 
 
 
India vs New Zealand head-to-head in Champions Trophy
 
The two teams have met twice in the prestigious Champions Trophy, with each side having claimed one victory.
 
Total matches: 2

India won: 1
New Zealand won: 1  
No result: 0
 
India vs New Zealand head-to-head in ODI World Cups
 
India and New Zealand have had an intriguing rivalry in the ODI World Cup, with both sides claiming victories over the years. New Zealand initially dominated, securing several wins, but India regained ground in the late 1980s and early 2000s. The 2019 semi-final remains a standout moment, where New Zealand triumphed over India by 18 runs to reach the final. A rain-affected 2019 group-stage match was abandoned. While India has had strong showings in some editions, New Zealand has had the edge in knockout encounters.
 
Total matches: 9  
New Zealand won: 6  
India won: 3  
No result: 0 
India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in ICC events
Year Stage Winner Venue
1975 Group Stage New Zealand England
1979 Group Stage New Zealand England
1987 Group Stage India India
1987 Group Stage India India
1992 Group Stage New Zealand New Zealand
1999 Super Six New Zealand England
2003 Super Six India South Africa
2019 Group Stage No Result (Rain) England
2019 Semi-Final New Zealand England
2023 Group Stage India India
2023 Semi-Final India India
 
IND vs NZ recent results in ODIs 
India vs New Zealand recent ODI results
Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date
India New Zealand India 44 runs Dubai (DICS) Mar 2, 2025
India New Zealand India 70 runs Wankhede Nov 15, 2023
India New Zealand India 4 wickets Dharamsala Oct 22, 2023
India New Zealand India 90 runs Indore Jan 24, 2023
India New Zealand India 8 wickets Raipur Jan 21, 2023
 

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

