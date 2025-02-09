Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Format makes Champions Trophy more challenging than ODI World Cup: Bavuma

Format makes Champions Trophy more challenging than ODI World Cup: Bavuma

The marquee event is scheduled to start across Pakistan and Dubai from February 19, and South Africa will open their campaign against Afghanistan at Karachi on February 21.

Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Lahore
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South African captain Temba Bavuma on Sunday termed the ICC Champions Trophy a bigger challenge than the 50-over World Cup because lesser number of matches make it tough for teams to make a comeback.

The marquee event is scheduled to start across Pakistan and Dubai from February 19, and South Africa will open their campaign against Afghanistan at Karachi on February 21.

In the World Cup, you have time to take stock and step up. But in the Champions Trophy you can't do that but we are hopeful of going one step further in the tournament, Bavuma told a media conference here.

 

Obviously, we have our sights on where we want to be in the Champions Trophy this time but the format makes it more challenging for teams when you look at the 50-over World Cup, he added.

South Africa, the losing finalists of the T20 World Cup 2024, and the finalists of the upcoming World Test Championship, will face off New Zealand on Monday with a depleted squad, and at least five-six players are expected to debut.  ALSO READ: ODI tri-series: New Zealand vs South Africa Playing 11 and live streaming  Multiple players yet to join SA camp

Also Read

Mitchell Santner

After India, NZ is one of strongest teams in Champions Trophy: Ashwin

Corbin Bosch

Corbin Bosch replaces Anrich Nortje in SA's Champions Trophy 2025 squad

IND vs PAK

We have to defeat rivals India in Champions Trophy: Pakistan PM Sharif

ENG vs AFG

Champions Trophy 2025: England won't boycott Afghanistan match - ECB chair

Saim Ayub

Pakistan opener Saim Ayub ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025: PCB

Many of the players named in the squad for the Champions Trophy and tri-series are yet to join the side because they were part of the just-concluded SA20.

Bavuma said it will be a challenge for the new players and team to play in foreign conditions but he noted that they play a lot of cricket in different conditions.

It is a lovely opportunity for a couple of guys who have been doing well in domestic cricket and in T20 leagues to make a statement on what value they can add to the team, he said.

The tri-series will give us a chance to acclimatise to playing in Pakistan and get knowledge to share it with a wider group and it is also an opportunity for young players to keep on playing in future, he said.

Bavuma hoped that spinners Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi would play an important role in the Champions Trophy.

Maharaj and Shamsi will give us a lot of help as we are presently tight for spin resources for the tri-series, he added.

Bavuma also said it was unfortunate that pacer Anrich Nortje was ruled out of the tournament, but said South Africa have good resources like Corbin Bosch.

We have bowlers who can bowl at high pace with the new ball and also get some shape, he signed off.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy 2025 official song 'Jeeto Baazi' released by Atif Aslam

Rohit Sharma

IND vs ENG: We just want to tick all boxes before Champions Trophy - Rohit

IND vs ENG 1st ODI

India preparations for Champions Trophy: Five key takeaways from 1st ODI

Gaddafi Stadium

Gaddafi Stadium upgraded and ready for international cricket: PCB

Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy 2025 teams, format, venues, live streaming and key stats

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy South Africa cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon