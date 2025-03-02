Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
He has got something different: Rohit on Varun Chakaravarthy selection

He has got something different: Rohit on Varun Chakaravarthy selection

Chakaravarthy justified his selection in the XI with excellent figures of 5/42 in 10 overs, as India registered a convincing 44-run victory to top Group A on way to the semifinals alongside the Kiwis

Press Trust of India Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The X-factor around mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy's bowling influenced his selection for India's last Champions Trophy group game against New Zealand, skipper Rohit Sharma said here on Sunday after the move proved to be a masterstroke.

Chakaravarthy justified his selection in the XI with excellent figures of 5/42 in 10 overs, as India registered a convincing 44-run victory to top Group A on way to the semifinals alongside the Kiwis in second place.

"He has got something different about him, so wanted to try and see what he had to offer. We got to think a little about what to do for the next game, it's a good headache. If he gets it right, it's very difficult to read him," Rohit said of Chakaravarthy at the presentation ceremony.

 

India will play Australia in the first semifinal here on Tuesday with New Zealand taking on South Africa the following day in Lahore.

"It will be a good game, Australia has a rich history of playing well in ICC tournaments, but is is about us and what we want to do on that particular day. It will be a great contest, looking forward to that. Hopefully we can stitch one towards us."  Rohit said it was important to maintain the winning momentum in a short tournament like the Champions Trophy.

"Critical to possibly win every game and doing everything right in a short tournament. Important to correct mistakes quickly, and that's where we know if your team is going up or going down.

"Important to finish on a high. We played a perfect game. It was important at that stage (after being 30/3) to build a partnership, and I thought we got to a good total."  Player of the Match Chakaravarthy said he came to know on Saturday night that he would be playing this match.

"I did feel nervous in the initial stages. I have not played many matches for India in the ODI format but as the game went on I felt better. Virat, Rohit, Shreyas and Hardik were talking to me and that helped," Chakaravarthy said.

"I found out last night (that I would be playing). It was not a rank turner, but if you bowled in the right places it was giving help."  New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner said the wicket turned a bit more when they were batting and India's four quality spinners exploited it to the hilt.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy India cricket team India vs New Zealand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

