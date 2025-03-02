Sunday, March 02, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Varun Chakravarthy becomes fastest Indian to claim a five-fer in ODIs

Varun Chakravarthy becomes fastest Indian to claim a five-fer in ODIs

Speaking after the match, Chakravarthy admitted that he felt nervous in the initial stages but gradually settled into his rhythm.

Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In just his second ODI, Varun Chakravarthy etched his name in the record books by claiming a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. This makes him the earliest Indian bowler to achieve the feat in ODI history, surpassing Stuart Binny, who picked 6/4 against Bangladesh in his third ODI in 2014.
 
Chakravarthy’s 5/42 was instrumental in restricting New Zealand and ensuring India's crucial victory. His tight lines and ability to exploit the Dubai pitch played a key role in dismantling the Kiwi batting order. 
Best figures for India in Champions Trophy
Player Figures Opponent Venue Year
Ravindra Jadeja 5/36 West Indies The Oval 2013
Varun Chakravarthy 5/42 New Zealand Dubai 2025
Mohd Shami 5/53 Bangladesh Dubai 2025
Sachin Tendulkar 4/38 Australia Dhaka 1998
Zaheer Khan 4/45 Zimbabwe Colombo RPS 2002
 
 
 
Varun’s Nerves, Preparation, and Team Support 
Speaking after the match, Chakravarthy admitted that he felt nervous in the initial stages but gradually settled into his rhythm.

Also Read

India vs New Zealand full scorecard

IND vs NZ HIGHLIGHTS, Champions Trophy 2025: Shreyas-spinners shine to keep India unbeaten

Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy: When is 1st semifinal? Which teams will clash in Dubai?

Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal schedule, India time table, live streaming

Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy 2025: 2nd semis date and time, live streaming in India

IND vs NZ live streaming details

Champions Trophy 2025 live streaming: Where to watch IND vs NZ live match?

 
“I have not played many matches for India in the ODI format, but as the game went on, I felt better. Virat, Rohit, Hardik, and Pandya were talking to me, and that helped.”
 
Despite not knowing until the night before that he would be playing, Chakravarthy was mentally prepared for the challenge.
 
"I found out last night. I was definitely expecting to play for the country, but on the other side, I was nervous.”
 
Unlike traditional rank turners, the Dubai pitch did not offer excessive spin, but Chakravarthy emphasized that disciplined bowling was the key.
 
“It was not a rank turner, but if you bowled in the right places, it was giving help.”
 
He credited the collective effort of India's spin and pace attack for creating pressure on New Zealand.
 
"The way Kuldeep, Jaddu, and Axar bowled, even the pace bowlers, it was a total team effort."

More From This Section

Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy: Team India manager returns home due to personal reasons

Inzamam ul Haq

Cricket boards should stop sending their players for IPL: Inzamam-Ul-Haq

The Pakistan Cricket Board has renovated the National Stadium (pictured) in Karachi, one of the three venues in Pakistan that will host the Champions Trophy | Photo: PCB/X

Pakistan fans lose interest in Champions Trophy after team's early exit

Matt Henry

Champions Trophy: Matt Henry takes fifer against India, registers big feat

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's fighting spirit and passion make him a great: Viv Richards

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy India vs New Zealand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE IND vs NZ playing 11IND vs NZ Pitch reportBusiness Standard ManthanStocks To WatchStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyNothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon