Pakistan pacers will bring something very special vs India - Aaqib Javed

Pakistan pacers will bring something very special vs India - Aaqib Javed

Pakistan will be under pressure against India on Sunday given their recent bilateral record and also the fact that Fakhar Zaman the architect of their win over arch rivals in 2017 Champions Trophy.

Shaheen Afridi dismisses Mohd Naim of Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2023. Photo: PCB

Press Trust of India Dubai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 12:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed on Saturday expressed his faith in the pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, saying it will produce something very special in the must-win Champions Trophy clash against India.

Pakistan will be under pressure against India on Sunday given their recent bilateral record and also the fact that Fakhar Zaman the architect of their win over arch rivals in 2017 Champions Trophy final has been ruled out due to an injury.

Look, there is no doubt Fakhar is a match winner. Every team actually misses their match winners. But you can't depend on only one player. We'll still play as a good, strong team, try to win and try to play good, positive cricket, Javed told media here on Saturday.

 

I've heard (that) a lot discussions (are) going on (that) other teams have too many spinners and we have lesser spinning options. The teams play their game on their own strengths.

We have like three, I would say, one of the best pace bowling options in today's game with Shaheen, Naseem and Haris. It reminds me of that 1990s troika (including Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis), he said.

Javed, however, admitted that the current batch of fast bowlers have a long way to go in order to match the feats of the legendary bowlers.

I think reaching at that level, they still have time, but they have all the ability to repeat those sort of performances. So, (we are) pretty much confident and when you play against India, it's a special feeling and they will bring something very special tomorrow, he said.

It will be a must-win game for Pakistan also because they had lost their tournament opener to New Zealand in Karachi, and a loss on Sunday would severely dent their chances of making the semifinals.

Look, there is no game you can say you play without pressure. The first game we lost, okay, New Zealand being a very strong team. After losing a game, there is another good chance for you to win (the second) and win the third one and make it to the semis, he said.

If you look at the positives, I think that (it) is the best time and best chance for any individual or a team to make a mark. We used to love it (playing India back in the day) and all the players are waiting for the opportunity to rise above the bar, he said.

India, on the other hand, have managed to find their rhythm and began the tournament with a six-wicket thumping of Bangladesh in their first match on a slow wicket.

Taking pressure is the job of the players. If you remove pressure, then what's left in a Pakistan-India game? A player needs such pressure and passion to showcase his performances, said Javed.

While India have plenty of spin bowling options in their 15-member squad, Pakistan are dependent on their pace bowlers and Javed said they will back the squad the tournament hosts have picked.

As far as you are saying that India has a plan to try 3-4 spinners, that is their plan. We have to play our cricket on our own strengths, he said.

In our team, you won't see a lot of changes. We have selected a team with some thought, one that we believe in and we will back that team and our fast bowling options are the best. They are match winners.

India were forced to change gears in their chase of a modest 229 against Bangladesh which they achieved in the 47th over, giving them a fair idea of the nature of the surface, but Javed denied Rohit Sharma's team has any extra advantage having played a game here.

On this pitch, if you study the (last) match, there was a slight turn, there was a little seam (movement) with the new ball, and it was good for batting as well. It's a very balanced (and) supporting pitch.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 12:19 AM IST

