Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 12:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / With no dew, team batting second will be under more pressure: Shubman Gill

With no dew, team batting second will be under more pressure: Shubman Gill

Though India have dominated Pakistan in world events and also in the recent past, the match generates plenty of hype. Gill is well aware of the build-up created by fans on either side of the border.

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul

Press Trust of India Dubai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India vice-captain Shubman Gill on Saturday said the lack of dew in Dubai has made chasing a trickier proposition and his team would prefer putting runs on the board in the high-stakes game against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy here.

Though India have dominated Pakistan in world events and also in the recent past, the match generates plenty of hype. Gill is well aware of the build-up created by fans on either side of the border but it doesn't change anything for him and his team.

"It's not for me to say whether India-Pakistan contest is under-hyped or over-hyped. There is a long history of India-Pakistan cricket. It is a very exciting contest but it doesn't change anything for us.

 

"It is an important but the most important match will be the final," Gill told reporters on the eve of the game.  ALSO READ: IND vs PAK: Our team is fully prepared for match against India - PCB chief

Dew played a big role when the T20 World Cup was held in the UAE and Gill said it impacts the game even more in the ODI format. However, the lack of dew here has made batting tougher under lights on what is a challenging surface anyway.

Also Read

Shubman Gill

Champions Trophy: India vs Pakistan doesn't change anything - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

'I like his demeanor': Ponting backs Shubman Gill as India's future captain

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill becomes seventh Indian to score a century in Champions Trophy

Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma praises 'classy' Gill and Shami after 6-wicket win over BAN

Shubman Gill

There is a reason why Shubman Gill has been made vice-captain: Rohit Sharma

"In the last match, dew was not there. When dew is not there, it is not that easy to bat (under lights) and it is not that easy to rotate strike as well. Whoever does well in middle overs has a better chance of winning. With lack of dew, toss also doesn't play a big role.

"But, for any team in any big match, if we don't get dew then the team that is batting later will have more pressure," said the stylish opener.

Given the conditions, Gill reckons anything in excess of 300 will be a very good score here.

"Definitely we want to play aggressive and positive cricket but that also depends on the surface. Score would be different on every wicket that we play. So 300 on this wicket or 280 would be a very good score for us.

"But if the wicket plays any differently, we might get 350 or 360. So, we don't have any particular target set in our mind," said Gill who made a match-winning unbeaten 101 against Bangladesh in India's opening game.

We score boundaries with different shots  Gill looks for boundaries along the ground while his captain Rohit Sharma plays the high-risk game in the powerplay, making them click as an opening pair. Their contrasting approach worked for India against Bangladesh as they chased 229 on a slow wicket.

"Rohit bhai likes to play more aerial shots and try to make those sixes. I like to play around the ground and use those gaps. If I see the bowlers under pressure, then I take my chances to go over the circle.

"That's the hallmark of us as a pair. We score boundaries with different shots and the bowlers really have to think which areas to target first because the areas that we play, the shots are different," said Gill.

The 25-year-old averages more than 60 in the ODI format and the knock against Bangladesh was his eighth hundred in 51 games. Gill called the effort one of my most satisfying knocks.

"It was a tough match. There was pressure. If you don't do well for even one or two matches, there is a lot of pressure (given the format). In that phase it was very important that we lose as few wickets as possible.

"Even if we had lost one more wicket, we would have played differently."  Vice-captaincy hasn't changed batting approach  ==============================  Gill continues to pile on the runs in the 50-over format and was recently elevated to vice-captaincy. However, the added responsibility has not changed anything for him as a batter.

"I don't think vice captaincy has changed anything. When I'm batting out there, I want to still play as a batsman because I feel that's when - or that's what brings the best out of me.

"So, whenever I'm batting out there, I'm just playing however I would play, irrespective of if I'm the vice-captain or not," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

IND vs PAK: Our team is fully prepared for match against India - PCB chief

Champions Trophy 2025 Group B points table, full schedule and results

Champions Trophy points table Group B: England and Australia position

Australia vs England highlights

AUS vs ENG HIGHLIGHTS, Champions Trophy 2025: Inglis-Carey script historic chase for AUS against ENG

Champions Trophy

What is the highest successful run chase in the Champions Trophy history?

Aqib Javed

Aqib Javed focuses on cricket, downplays IND vs PAK rivalry pressure

Topics : Shubman Gill ICC Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportAUS vs ENG LIVE SCOREOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12 business studies paper 2025 analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon