Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Former ICC chief Abbas admits being fan of Rohit

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Former ICC chief Abbas admits being fan of Rohit

The former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas also voiced his frustration over the lack of bilateral series between the two nations

Zaheer Abbas (Right) inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame

Zaheer Abbas (Right) inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame (PIC: X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is right around the corner as the eight-team 50-over tournament is set to end its eight-year hiatus with match one of the tournament scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 19 February, in Pakistan. Many former players and cricket experts are presenting their views about what can be expected from the tournament, and the latest addition to the list is legendary cricketer and former ICC president Zaheer Abbas. Zaheer made his appearance on Cricket Predicta, where he gave his honest opinion about the India-Pakistan rivalry, calling it the “heartbeat of global cricket” and describing himself as a big fan of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.
 
 
The Power of India-Pakistan clashes 
Abbas expressed his deep appreciation for the unique significance of India-Pakistan cricket encounters, which capture the attention of fans worldwide. He described these matches as a spectacle that transcends cricket itself, with every contest between the two nations creating a global event. "Whenever India and Pakistan play, the world stops to watch," Abbas said, acknowledging the widespread fascination these games generate.
 
The former Pakistan captain also voiced his frustration over the lack of bilateral series between the two nations. Despite the close cultural and emotional ties between India and Pakistan, he questioned why the two cricketing giants do not play more often. Abbas pointed out that while millions in both countries share strong historical and social connections, these iconic teams remain sidelined from regular competition to the dismay of cricket fans globally. 

Rohit Sharma: A master of the game 
The conversation turned to India's current captain, Rohit Sharma, with Abbas showering him with high praise for his technical brilliance and unflappable demeanour. Abbas admired Sharma’s ability to dominate the crease, saying the Indian opener has the rare ability to make the game appear effortless. “Rohit Sharma has a lot of time to play his shots,” Abbas explained, noting how the captain executes his strokes with precision and flair, controlling the match at his own pace.
 
Abbas went on to emphasise that few players possess such a rare combination of timing, placement, and confidence, adding that Sharma’s consistency under pressure is what sets him apart from many others in the modern game. His admiration for the Indian batsman was evident as he acknowledged how Sharma continues to perform at the highest level across formats.

Topics : Rohit Sharma ICC Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan Cricket

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

