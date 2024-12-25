Business Standard

Champions Trophy 2025: England schedule, live timings and streaming

The 50-over format tournament will present different challenges for the sides taking part.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

England will have a challenging schedule in the 2025 Champions Trophy, with their campaign kicking off on February 22, 2024, against Australia in Lahore, Pakistan. This thrilling clash sets the tone for England's tough journey in the tournament. The 50-over format tournament will present different challenges for the sides taking part.
 
On February 26, 2024, England will face Afghanistan in Lahore, hoping to secure a crucial win. The final group stage match will be against South Africa on March 1, 2024, in Karachi, Pakistan. England will be eager to perform well in this match to secure a place in the semi-finals. The tournament will then proceed to the knockout stages, with Semi-final 1 on March 4, 2024, in Dubai and Semi-final 2 on March 5, 2024, in Lahore. If England advances, they will compete in the final on March 9, 2024, in Lahore (or Dubai, depending on India’s qualification). A reserve day is scheduled for March 10. 
 

England squad for Champions Trophy 2025

England ODI Squad – India Tour & ICC Champions Trophy: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood   
Champions Trophy 2025 England matches date, time, venue
Date Matches Stadium Timings
22 Feb Australia v England Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST
26 Feb Afghanistan v England Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST
1 Mar South Africa v England National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST
 

When will England play their first Champions Trophy 2025 match?
 
England will open their campaign against rivals Australia on February 22, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST (2 PM Pakistan local time)

When will the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 be played?
 
The final of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on March 9, 2025.
 
Where will the live telecast of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Disney+ Hostar App and website in India.
 

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 2:27 PM IST

