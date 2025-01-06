India vs England ODI and T20 full schedule, squads and live streaming

After suffering a 1-3 series loss against Australia in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Men in Blue will head back to India and shift their focus to limited-overs cricket. India will host England for a five-match T20 and a three-match ODI series, which will serve as practice with the white ball for both teams before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 19.
The T20 series kicks off the tour, with the first T20 set to take place on January 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The ODI series will begin on February 6 at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. Both teams are coming into the series after a loss in red-ball cricket and will aim to gain some much-needed momentum before the start of the Champions Trophy.
However, out of the two sides, India will be more desperate to secure some wins as they have lost six of their last eight Test matches. With multiple players from that squad set to feature in the Champions Trophy, some wins with the white ball will help them regain their lost confidence.
India will also need to manage the workload of key players as they cannot afford another injury before the ICC event. The question of whether Jasprit Bumrah will play the matches or not will also be a significant concern for the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.
India vs England ODI and T20 venues:
ODI venues:
- Nagpur
- Cuttack
- Ahmedabad
T20 venues:
- Kolkata
- Chennai
- Rajkot
- Pune
- Mumbai
India vs England ODI and T20 series timetable:
|Date
|Match Details
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Jan 22, Wed
|India vs England, 1st T20I
|07:00 PM Local
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|Jan 25, Sat
|India vs England, 2nd T20I
|07:00 PM Local
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
|Jan 28, Tue
|India vs England, 3rd T20I
|07:00 PM Local
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|Jan 31, Fri
|India vs England, 4th T20I
|07:00 PM Local
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|Feb 02, Sun
|India vs England, 5th T20I
|07:00 PM Local
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Feb 06, Thu
|India vs England, 1st ODI
|01:30 PM Local
|Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
|Feb 09, Sun
|India vs England, 2nd ODI
|01:30 PM Local
|Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|Feb 12, Wed
|India vs England, 3rd ODI
|01:30 PM Local
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
India vs England ODI and T20 series squads:
India squad: TBA
England squad:
ODI: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, Philip Salt, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood
T20: Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, Philip Salt, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Saqib Mahmood
India vs England ODIs and T20s live toss and match timings, live streaming, and telecast
When will the India vs England ODI series begin?
The India vs England ODI series will begin on Thursday, February 6.
When will the India vs England T20 series begin?
The India vs England T20 series will begin on Wednesday, January 22.
What will be the live toss timings during the India vs England ODI series?
The live toss during the India vs England ODI series will take place at 1 pm IST.
What will be the live match timings during the India vs England ODI series?
The ODI matches between India and England will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
What will be the live toss timings during the India vs England T20 series?
The live toss during the India vs England T20 series will take place at 6:30 pm IST.
What will be the live match timings during the India vs England T20 series?
The T20 matches between India and England will begin at 7 pm IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs England ODI and T20 series in India?
The live telecast of ODI and T20 matches between India and England will be available on Star Sports networks in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the India vs England ODI and T20 series in India?
The live streaming of ODI and T20 matches between India and England will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.