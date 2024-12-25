Business Standard

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 | 01:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa full schedule, live timings, streaming

Champions Trophy 2025: South Africa full schedule, live timings, streaming

South Africa's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign kicks off with an exciting clash against Afghanistan on February 21, 2024, in Karachi, Pakistan.

Champions Trophy 2025 South Africa Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

Champions Trophy 2025 South Africa Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

South Africa’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign kicks off with an exciting clash against Afghanistan on February 21, 2024, in Karachi, Pakistan. The Proteas will continue their group-stage journey with a match against England in Karachi on March 1, 2024. On February 25, 2024, they will face Australia in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. 
 
All matches in the tournament will be played in the 50-over format, ensuring a fast-paced and competitive competition. South Africa's performance in the group stages will be crucial for their qualification to the semi-finals. Should they progress, they will compete in Semi-final 1 in Dubai on March 4, 2024, or Semi-final 2 in Lahore on March 5, 2024.  
 
 
The final is scheduled for March 9, 2024, in Lahore, with a reserve day on March 10, ensuring a fair opportunity for teams to complete any unfinished business. 
Champions Trophy 2025 South Africa matches date, time, venue
Date Matches Stadium Timings
21 Feb Afghanistan v South Africa National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST
25 Feb Australia v South Africa Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 2:30 PM IST
1 Mar South Africa v England,  National Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST
 

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025 Afghanistan Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan full schedule, live timings, streaming

Champions Trophy 2025 New Zealand Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand full schedule, live timings, streaming

Champions Trophy 2025 Bangladesh Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh schedule, live timings and streaming

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: Australia full schedule, live timings and streaming

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: India schedule, live timings and streaming

 

Champions Trophy 2025 South Africa Schedule, live telecast and live streaming details

 
When will South Africa play their first Champions Trophy 2025 match?
 
South Africa will open their campaign against Afghanistan on February 21, 2025 at 2:30 PM IST (2 PM Pakistan local time)
 
When will the final of the Champions Trophy 2025 be played?
 
The final of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be played on March 9, 2025.
 
Where will the live telecast of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of Champions Trophy 2025 be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the Champions Trophy 2025 will be available on the Disney+ Hostar App and website in India.

More From This Section

Mohammad Rizwan

Significant milestone: Rizwan, PCB chief Naqvi hail CT scheduling

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan full schedule, live timings and streaming

All you need to know about Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, IND vs PAK match date, live streaming

Champions Trophy

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule announced; IND vs PAK on Feb 23 in Dubai

India vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Pakistan match date, venue, live streaming

Topics : ICC Champions Trophy South Africa vs England South Africa vs Australia South Africa cricket team England cricket team Australia cricket team Afghanistan cricket team sports broadcasting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Delhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon