Champions Trophy: Ravi Shastri ranks Pakistan as one of the favourites

Ponting believes Babar and Rizwan will be key for Pakistan in the absence of Saim Ayub

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

Hosts Pakistan will enter the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy as a formidable contender due to their lethal pace attack and the advantage of home conditions. Despite the absence of Saim Ayub, former India coach Ravi Shastri and Australian legend Ricky Ponting believe the team has enough depth to remain a strong force. With Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah leading the bowling attack and Babar Azam’s form being crucial, Pakistan’s chances of success depend on their consistency and ability to handle home pressure.
 
Pakistan’s strong recent form 
Defending champions Pakistan enter the tournament on the back of three consecutive One Day International (ODI) series wins against South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Australia. Their performances, particularly in South Africa, have caught the attention of cricket experts.
 
 
Shastri noted that Pakistan had gained significant white-ball experience over the past six to eight months and had delivered some strong performances, especially in South Africa.   

Squad depth crucial despite Ayub’s injury 
Pakistan will be without Saim Ayub, a key player at the top of the order, due to injury. However, Shastri remained optimistic about the squad’s ability to cover his absence.
 
He believed that while Ayub was an important player, Pakistan still had enough depth to be a major threat, particularly in home conditions. He expected them to reach the semi-finals, after which, he remarked, anything could happen.
 
Shastri also warned that if Pakistan made it to the knockout stages, they would become an even bigger challenge for opponents.
 
Ponting backs Pakistan’s lethal pace attack 
Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting agreed with Shastri’s assessment. He acknowledged that Ayub’s absence created a gap at the top of the order but emphasised that Pakistan’s fast-bowling unit remained a major weapon.
 
Ponting pointed out that Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah had been outstanding in recent series and, along with Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain, had the pace and skill to trouble any batting line-up.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
Babar Azam’s form holds the key 
Since returning from South Africa, Babar Azam has faced an inconsistent run of form despite scoring three consecutive fifties earlier. Ponting stressed that Pakistan’s success could largely depend on the performances of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan.
 
He noted that Babar had been inconsistent in recent years but believed that if he and Rizwan performed at their best, Pakistan would be an extremely dangerous team. Ponting also felt that Pakistan had enough high-quality players to challenge any side on their day.
 
Home crowd advantage could be decisive 
Ponting also highlighted the potential impact of playing in home conditions, suggesting that the energy of local fans could serve as a major motivation. He added that the pressure of playing at home could go either way, but the crowd’s support often helped teams win crucial moments in big matches.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here
 

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

