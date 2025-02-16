Business Standard

Champions Trophy: Teams finalize preparations ahead of 2025 showdown

Champions Trophy: Teams finalize preparations ahead of 2025 showdown

Several teams have lost key players due to injury ahead of the tournament, including Australia, India, and Pakistan

Champions Trophy

Champions Trophy

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 now only three days away, teams are sharpening their skills through recent white-ball contests. Several leading nations have been in action, testing their combinations and building momentum. New Zealand dominated the Tri-Nation Series, while India showcased their strength against England. Pakistan, South Africa, and Afghanistan have had mixed results, while Australia and Bangladesh seek improvements.
 
Here’s how the teams are shaping up ahead of the much-anticipated tournament.
 
New Zealand set the benchmark 
New Zealand have been in sensational form, winning the Tri-Nation Series against Pakistan and South Africa. The Blackcaps remained unbeaten, securing victory in all their matches, including the final against Pakistan.
 
 
Captain Kane Williamson has been instrumental, scoring a match-winning century against South Africa and a crucial fifty against Pakistan. Glenn Phillips dazzled with 106* off just 74 balls, while Daryl Mitchell provided stability with two well-crafted half-centuries.

Pakistan and South Africa show promise 
Pakistan and South Africa displayed moments of brilliance but were unable to clinch the title. Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha led Pakistan’s batting with centuries in their win over South Africa. Meanwhile, Matthew Breetzke made an impressive start to his South African career, smashing 150 and 83 in his first two outings.
 
India dominate England in T20s and ODIs 
India have been in supreme touch, registering emphatic wins against England in both T20 and ODI series. After a 4-1 T20 triumph, India carried their momentum into the 50-over format, completing a 3-0 clean sweep.
 
Shubman Gill was the standout performer, scoring 259 runs at an average of 86.33, including a century in the final ODI. Rohit Sharma’s brilliant hundred in the second match was another highlight, while Shreyas Iyer provided consistency in the middle order.
 
With the ball, Ravindra Jadeja was highly economical, picking up six wickets at an outstanding average of just over 10. England's Adil Rashid finished as the leading wicket-taker with seven dismissals.
 
Afghanistan gaining confidence 
Afghanistan have shown steady improvement, winning a series in Zimbabwe in December before securing a 2-1 victory over Bangladesh in Sharjah. Their recent performances suggest they could be a dangerous side in the Champions Trophy.
 
Bangladesh look for a turnaround 
Bangladesh have struggled for form, following up their series defeat to Afghanistan with a 3-0 whitewash against the West Indies in the Caribbean. However, playing in familiar subcontinental conditions could help them regain their footing ahead of the tournament.
 
Australia face setbacks but show bowling strength 
Australia’s preparations have been less than ideal, as they suffered a 2-0 ODI series defeat against Sri Lanka. Missing several key players, their batting lineup struggled in both matches. 
However, there were positives in the bowling department, with Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, and Nathan Ellis all delivering impressive spells in the first game.
  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 points table here

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 4:40 PM IST

