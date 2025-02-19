Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 07:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / You can feel the pressure from 1st game: Virat Kohli on Champions Trophy

You can feel the pressure from 1st game: Virat Kohli on Champions Trophy

The Champions Trophy returns this year after a hiatus since 2017, when India lost to Pakistan in the final. India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Nagpur: India's Virat Kohli before the start of the first ODI cricket match against England, at Vidarbha Cricket Association stadium in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli has expressed his fondness for the Champions Trophy, highlighting how the tournament demands top-level performance from all eight participating teams right from the start.
 
The Champions Trophy returns this year after a hiatus since 2017, when India lost to Pakistan in the final. India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday.  ALSO READ: Champions Trophy, Pak vs NZ: Why Fakhar Zaman didn't open in PAK's chase?
 
Kohli, speaking to Star Sports, shared his appreciation for the tournament, emphasizing its unique pressure and consistency. "The Champions Trophy is special because it requires teams to be in the top 8 rankings to qualify, ensuring high competition," he said. Kohli, who has competed in three editions of the tournament (2009, 2013, and 2017), likened it to the fast-paced nature of the T20 World Cup. 
 
 
"In the ODI format, the pressure is similar to the T20 World Cup. With just three or four games in the league stage, you feel the pressure from the first match, and that's why I enjoy it. You must be on top of your game from the very start," Kohli explained.
 
India's remaining league fixtures are against Pakistan on February 23 and New Zealand on March 2. While Pakistan is hosting the tournament, India will play all their matches in Dubai as part of the hybrid model.
 
After a challenging Test series in Australia, Kohli is eager to make a mark in the Champions Trophy, having returned to form in the ODI series against England with a half-century in the final match in Ahmedabad.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

