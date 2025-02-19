Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 06:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / Champions Trophy / News / Champions Trophy: How will Bangladesh's middle order look against India

Ahead of Bangladesh's opening match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against India, captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto remained tight-lipped about the final, playing 11

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Bangladesh skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto spoke to the media on Wednesday at the pre-match press conference ahead of the much-anticipated clash against India in their first match of the ICC Champions Trophy on Thursday, February 20, in Dubai. Shanto provided some insight into the team composition for the match while addressing questions about their middle order. He said that while the final decision would be revealed only before the match, he could confirm that the team was in great spirits and shape to start their campaign, and having ample of options to choose from proves the depth of our squad.
 
 
Team combination a positive sign for Bangladesh 
Ahead of Bangladesh’s opening match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 against India, captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto remained tight-lipped about the final playing 11 but acknowledged the squad’s strength. He highlighted that players like Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Towhid Hridoy had all been performing well recently, which was a positive sign for the team. Shanto expressed confidence that whoever was selected would give their best for the team’s success.  Check ICC Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule, match timings (IST) here
 
All-rounders adding depth to the squad 
Shanto emphasized the importance of having multiple all-rounders, stating that they bring balance to the squad. He noted that Bangladesh has quality all-rounders who can contribute in both the batting and bowling departments. The skipper remained optimistic that these players would step up and perform well, providing the team with the necessary flexibility for different match situations.  Check latest news on ICC Champions Trophy 2025 here
 
Belief in beating any team 
Despite not being considered among the top favorites alongside teams like India and Pakistan, Shanto exuded confidence in Bangladesh’s ability to compete at the highest level. He pointed out that the team was well-balanced in this format and had the capability to defeat any opponent on a given day. He stressed that while every team in the tournament was strong, Bangladesh’s focus remained on executing their own plans rather than worrying about the opposition.
 

Topics : India vs Bangladesh Bangladesh cricket team ICC Champions Trophy

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

