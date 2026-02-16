England vs Italy live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 match?
Two-time champions England can become the first team to qualify for the Super 8s if they secure a win over Italy today
England are taking on Italy in match 29 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardends in Kolkata, with qualification scenarios adding serious weight to the contest.
England arrive with renewed confidence after overcoming Scotland, a game highlighted by Tom Banton’s calm half-century and a disciplined spin display. Despite that success, the top order is yet to fully click, something the side will be keen to address as the tournament reaches a decisive phase. Their bowling attack has been reliable, combining early pace with controlled middle-overs execution, and major changes to the line-up appear unlikely.
Italy, meanwhile, continue to fight in their debut T20 World Cup campaign. They have shown glimpses of attacking intent but have struggled to sustain momentum across matches. To challenge England, Italy’s bowlers must strike early and maintain tighter lines to prevent England from dictating the tempo. Check all the live updates of the England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match here
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.
England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
England vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details
When will the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 16.
What will be the venue for the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
What time will the toss for the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
What time will the first ball of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
