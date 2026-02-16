T20 World Cup 2026: England vs Italy preview, toss time, live streaming

ALSO READ: Afghanistan vs UAE live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC match online? In match 29 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, England will take on Italy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. This will be a crucial game for both teams, as a win for England will take them into the Super 8s, while a win for Italy will keep their hopes alive.

England team news

England are on the verge of qualifying for the Super 8s, adding extra importance to the encounter. Their recent victory over Scotland, powered by Tom Banton’s composed half-century and a strong spin effort, has boosted confidence, though the top order is still searching for consistency.

The bowling unit, featuring pace up front and control through the middle overs, has been effective in closing out games, and England are unlikely to make major changes to a side that is building momentum. Expect them to rely on aggressive batting intent early while tightening their net run rate to ensure qualification without depending on other results.

Italy team news

Italy approach the contest under pressure but with belief after a mixed campaign in their maiden T20 World Cup appearance. The side, led by an experienced core drawn from associate cricket, has shown flashes of promise yet struggled to maintain consistency across both innings.

Their batting has relied on short bursts of aggression, while the bowling attack will need better control to challenge England’s deep line-up. With qualification hopes still alive but hanging by a thread, Italy may look to adjust their balance by strengthening their bowling resources and targeting early wickets to disrupt England’s rhythm in this crucial group-stage encounter.

England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Playing 11

England playing 11 (probable): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Italy playing 11 (probable): Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade (w), Jaspreet Singh, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan

England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

England and Italy will play each other for the first time in T20Is in match 29 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Monday.

England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Full squad

England squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett

Italy squad: Wayne Madsen (c), Marcus Campopiano, Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart, Thomas Draca

England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 16.

What will be the venue for the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the toss for the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the England vs Italy match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.