Cricket Ireland rejects venue change despite BCB's group swap proposal

According to a CI spokesperson, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has provided clear reassurances that Ireland will not have to alter their original schedule. "We've received definitive assurances that we won't move from the original schedule. We're definitely playing the Group Stage in Sri Lanka," the official stated. Cricket Ireland (CI) has firmly rejected any possibility of moving their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of Sri Lanka. This declaration follows reports suggesting that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had requested a swap in their group placements with Ireland.

Ireland's Group Stage in Sri Lanka

Ireland is placed in Group C of the upcoming T20 World Cup, alongside co-hosts Sri Lanka, Australia, Zimbabwe, and Oman. Despite speculation, CI has confirmed that they will proceed with their games in Sri Lanka, as per the initial arrangements.

Bangladesh's Concerns and the Group Swap Proposal

Meanwhile, Bangladesh, who are scheduled to play their group matches in India, have raised concerns about traveling to the country. The BCB has reportedly asked the ICC to swap Bangladesh's group with that of Ireland's, given the latter’s games are set in Sri Lanka. According to BCB officials, a potential swap would help ease logistical challenges, considering their reluctance to travel to India. Bangladesh is placed in Group B with West Indies, England, Nepal, and Italy, while their games are scheduled to take place in Kolkata and Mumbai.

ICC’s Position on the Matter

The proposal from the Bangladesh Cricket Board, however, has not gained traction with either the ICC or Cricket Ireland. The BCB floated the idea during a meeting with the ICC in Dhaka, where several logistical matters were discussed. However, the ICC has decided to uphold the current schedule, reaffirming Ireland’s commitment to playing in Sri Lanka.

ICC Delegation Attends Meeting Virtually

Representing the ICC in the discussions were Gaurav Saxena, General Manager of Events and Corporate Communications, and Andrew Ephgrave, General Manager of the Integrity Unit. Saxena joined the meeting virtually due to visa issues, while Ephgrave participated in person. From the BCB’s side, the meeting was attended by President Md Aminul Islam, Vice-Presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Director of Operations Nazmul Abedeen, and CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

While the group swap proposal has been dismissed, both the ICC and BCB have agreed to continue constructive discussions regarding other matters related to the tournament. The T20 World Cup will take place from February 7 to March 8, with matches scheduled in both India and Sri Lanka.