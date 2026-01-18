India vs New Zealand T20Is full schedule, squads, timings, live streaming

India’s final preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will begin when Suryakumar Yadav’s side takes on New Zealand, led by Mitchell Santner, in a five-match T20 International series starting on Wednesday (January 21). The series will be the last opportunity for both teams to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the global tournament. India captain Suryakumar will also be keen to find form with the bat before leading the team in its World Cup title defence, which begins on February 7 India have been hit by injuries to key players Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar. As a result, Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi have been recalled to the T20 squad after a long gap. However, Iyer has been included only for the first three matches, with Tilak still in contention and not yet ruled out for the remainder of the series.

Iyer last played a T20I in December 2023, against Australia at home, before slipping out of India’s plans in the format. He has not played any T20 cricket since last year’s IPL final and also missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy while recovering from a spleen injury. The batter returned to domestic action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai and is currently featuring in the ongoing ODI series.

Check IND vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here Legspinner Ravi Bishnoi, meanwhile, last featured in a T20I nearly a year ago, against England in Mumbai. After playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he also turned out in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he had taken nine wickets in seven matches in the T20 tournament at an economy rate of 8.72.

India's updated T20I squad for New Zealand series

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-capt), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand T20I Squad v India

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi

India vs New Zealand T20 schedule

India vs New Zealand T20Is full fixtures and venues Match Date (Day) Toss time Match start time Venue 1st T20I January 21 (Wednesday) 6:30 PM IST 7 PM IST Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur 2nd T20I January 23 (Friday) 6:30 PM IST 7 PM IST Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur 3rd T20I January 25 (Sunday) 6:30 PM IST 7 PM IST ACA Stadium, Guwahati 4th T20I January 28 (Wednesday) 6:30 PM IST 7 PM IST Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 5th T20I January 31 (Saturday) 6:30 PM IST 7 PM IST Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

India vs New Zealand head-to-head in T20Is

Total matches played: 25

India won: 14

New Zealand won: 10

Tied: 1

India vs New Zealand T20 date and time, IND vs NZ live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs New Zealand T20I series begins?

India vs New Zealand T20 series will begin on January 21 (Wednesday).

What is the toss timings during IND vs NZ T20 series?

The live toss during five-match series between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

When the T20 matches will start during India vs New Zealand series?

The matches during the India vs New Zealand T20 series will begin at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast IND vs NZ T20 series?

Star Sports Network will live telecast India vs New Zealand T20 series. The channels for live telecast is listed below

Star Sports 1 SD+HD

Star Sports 1 Hindi SD+HD

Star Sports 1 Tamil SD+HD

Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD

Star Sports 1 Kannada

How fans can watch the live streaming of IND vs NZ T20 series?

Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand T20 series on JioHotstar app and website.