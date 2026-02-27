Friday, February 27, 2026 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Cricketer Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand, dies after prolonged illness

Cricketer Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand, dies after prolonged illness

Dr. Sunil Kumar, spokesperson of Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where the cricketer's father was admitted, said Khanchand Singh was battling advanced-stage liver cancer

Rinku Singh, RInku Singh Father, Rinku Singh Father death, Rinku Singh Father death news, Rinku Singh father cancer, Stage 4 Liver Cancer, Rinku Singh T20 World Cup

File photo: Rinku Singh with his father

Press Trust of India Aligarh/Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 11:32 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, passed away at a hospital in Greater Noida early Friday after a prolonged illness, family sources and hospital officials said.

Dr. Sunil Kumar, spokesperson of Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida, where the cricketer's father was admitted, said Khanchand Singh was battling advanced-stage liver cancer.

"His condition had deteriorated significantly in recent days, following which he had been admitted to the hospital on February 21. He was placed on ventilator support and breathed his last early this morning," Kumar said.

Former coach of Rinku, Masood Amini, told PTI Videos in Aligarh that the cricketer's father had been battling liver cancer.

 

"Rinku's father has passed away. He was suffering from liver cancer. For the last three to four days, he was on ventilator support. This morning we received the news of his demise," Amini said.

Also Read

India semifinal qualification scenarios explained

India semifinal qualification scenarios: How India's net runrate improved

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1 points table: IND, WI qualification scenario

T20 WC Group 1 Super 8 matches and results

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 1 Points Table: IND, SA, ZIM, WI rankings

IND vs ZIM T20 WC Super 8

India vs Zimbabwe HIGHLIGHTS T20 WC Super 8: IND crushes ZIM by 72 runs, courtesy of record total

Suryakumar Yadav's men need to improve their net run rate, here's why

Net runrate equation: Why India need to chase to improve semi-final chances

Part of India's T20 World Cup squad, Rinku had returned home midway through the tournament to meet his ailing father in Noida. He rejoined the team ahead of the match against Zimbabwe on February 26.

Though he did not feature in the playing XI, he was seen with the squad during the match, which India won convincingly. 

The family said Khanchand Singh's last rites will be performed in Aligarh, and Rinku will attend the funeral expected later in the day.

The 28-year-old cricketer, a resident of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh, credits much of his success to his father. Khanchand Singh, who worked in gas cylinder distribution in Aligarh, supported his son's dream of becoming a cricketer despite facing financial hardships.

Rinku is engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, and his father, despite battling a liver issue, had attended his son's engagement ceremony at a Lucknow hotel in June 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 playing 11

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: England vs New Zealand preview, live streaming

India hit 17 sixes against Zimbabwe in Chennai today

Raining sixes in Chennai! India smash record sixes in T20 World Cup

India vs Zimbabwe live streaming T20 WC

IND vs ZIM live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 game?

Sanju Samson

India vs Zimbabwe playing 11: Here's why Sanju Samson replaces Rinku Singh

India semifinal qualification scenarios explained

How the WI vs SA match result affect India's semi-final chances?

Topics : Rinku Singh India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Today LIVEStocks to Watch TodayONGC Options StrategyOil Price OutlookIndia Semifinal Qualification ScenarioGold and Silver Rate todayParamount Warner Bros DealIMD Weather Update TodayPNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO AllotmentPakistan Afghanistan Conflict