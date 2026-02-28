Will Pakistan qualify for semis if today's match vs Sri Lanka washed out?

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are set to conclude their campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 round today in a Group 2 match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The match will be crucial for both Pakistan and New Zealand in terms of semifinal qualification.

After England’s win over New Zealand on Friday, Pakistan now have the chance to book their place in the final four if they beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs or chase down the target set by Sri Lanka in 12.4 overs.

While Pakistan have a clear scenario in case of a full game, given that the weather in Sri Lanka has disrupted many matches in the tournament, what will happen if the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match gets washed out? Take a look.

What will happen if the match gets washed out?

If the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is washed out due to rain, both teams will be awarded one point each. Such a result would take Pakistan to two points in the Super 8 standings, while Sri Lanka would finish with one.

ALSO READ: 1934 to 2026: Check full list of Ranji Trophy winners and runners-up However, the shared points would not be enough for Pakistan to stay in contention, resulting in their elimination from the tournament. In that scenario, New Zealand would progress to the semifinals alongside England as the two qualifying teams from Group 2.

Group 2 points table: As it stands

Currently, England, with six points from three matches, are at the top of the Group 2 points table and have already booked their place in the semifinals. New Zealand, after the loss against England, are second in the table with three points in three games.

Pakistan are in the third spot with just one point to their name and will be aiming to equal New Zealand’s tally with a win over Sri Lanka, who are at the bottom with no points to show after two matches.

What is Colombo’s weather forecast for the match?

Weather conditions at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium are expected to remain favourable for Saturday’s Super 8 clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with forecasts indicating little chance of rain. The day is likely to stay warm and clear, providing suitable conditions for a complete match.

As per projections from AccuWeather, temperatures in Pallekele are expected to hover around 31°C during the day before dropping to nearly 19°C in the evening, while precipitation is not anticipated.

Although the weather in Pallekele has been inconsistent at times during the tournament, the latest outlook suggests a smooth contest.