PAK vs SL live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

The second semifinal spot in the Group 2 points table of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 round will be on the line when Pakistan take the field against Sri Lanka
The final Super 8 fixture of Group 2 in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will see Pakistan face Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Saturday. The equation is simple but challenging for Pakistan — they must beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs if batting first or chase the target within 12.4 overs if they bowl first to keep their semifinal hopes alive.
Pakistan currently sit third on the table with one point and a net run rate of -0.461. Sahibzada Farhan has been their standout performer with 283 runs, including a century and two half-centuries. However, the likes of Salman Agha, Babar Azam and Saim Ayub need to contribute more with the bat. With the ball, Usman Tariq (10 wickets) and Shaheen Afridi remain key.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, are already eliminated after losses to England and New Zealand. Despite Pathum Nissanka’s century against Australia, their campaign faltered due to inconsistent batting and ineffective bowling. They will now aim to sign off with a morale-boosting win at home. Check all the live updates of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match here
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Broadcasting details
|ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcast and streaming partners
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcast Partner(s)
|Digital/Streaming Platform(s)
|Key Coverage Features
|India
|Star Sports
|JioHotstar
|Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
|Sri Lanka (co-host)
|Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV
|ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app
|Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
|Bangladesh
|T Sports, Nagorik TV
|Rabbithole
|Covered via Total Sports Management
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories)
|Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
|Bhutan
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|Maldives
|Star Sports (via distribution partners)
|Not specified
|Star Sports available via partners
|United Kingdom & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|NOW
|Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Sky Italia platforms
|All Italy matches + semis and final
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport digital platforms
|Full coverage across platforms
|Australia
|Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned)
|Prime Video
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|New Zealand
|SKY Sport
|Not specified
|Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
|Pakistan
|PTV, PTV Home
|Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad
|Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
|United States & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube
|All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
|UAE & MENA
|CricLife Max
|StarzPlay
|Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN
|Not specified
|All matches live
|Latin America
|Not specified
|Disney+
|Streaming coverage
|Brazil
|ESPN (select matches)
|Not specified
|Portuguese commentary on select matches
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Singapore
|Hub Sports 4
|Not specified
|Linear coverage
|Afghanistan
|Lemar TV
|Not specified
|Commentary in Pashto and Dari
|Netherlands
|Not specified
|NOS
|Streams all Netherlands matches live
|Malaysia
|CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|Hong Kong
|CricBuzz channel (via PCCW)
|Not specified
|Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
|In-flight/At sea
|Sport 24
|Sport 24
|Live coverage while travelling
|All remaining territories
|Not specified
|ICC.tv
|Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s Super 8 match live streaming and telecast details
When will the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Saturday, February 28.
What will be the venue for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.
What time will the toss for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 6.30 pm IST.
What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 7 pm IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
