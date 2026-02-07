ICC T20 world cup 2026 opening ceremony, performers list, live streaming

The highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will begin with an electrifying opening ceremony at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This grand event will set the tone for the tournament, bringing together music, entertainment, and a stunning display to kick off the action-packed competition.

Musical Extravaganza Featuring Rishab Sharma, Shivamani, and More

The opening ceremony will feature an unforgettable musical performance, with renowned Indian artist Rishab Sharma and legendary percussionist Shivamani taking the stage. Their vibrant and energetic performance is set to captivate fans, bringing a perfect blend of rhythm and melody to mark the beginning of the tournament. The musical medley will pump up the atmosphere, leading seamlessly into the next stage of the event.

The ICC T20 World Cup Trophy's Grand Entrance

Hero’s Welcome for the Trophy and Key Figures

After the trophy's grand arrival, the excitement continues with stellar musical and dance performances. Chart-topping artist Badshah will set the stage on fire with a high-energy live show, followed by Nora Fatehi who will dazzle the crowd with an electrifying dance performance, accompanied by a large troupe of dancers. The ceremony will reach its peak as both stars unite for an unforgettable grand finale. As the T20 World Cup Trophy touches down, it will be welcomed by the ICC Chairman, Jay Shah, and former Indian cricket captain, Rohit Sharma. The two will be joined by 20 young ambassadors representing each of the participating nations. Together, they will raise the excitement levels as they officially launch the tournament, signaling the start of what promises to be an unforgettable month of cricket.

Fans eager to witness this spectacular opening event should note that only ticket holders for the first match will have access to the ceremony. The organizers strongly encourage attendees to arrive early to fully experience the vibrant performances and be part of the festivities before the game begins.

T20 World Cup 2026 Opening ceremony live telecast and live streaming details

When will the T20 World Cup 2026 Opening ceremony begin? The T20 World Cup 2026 Opening ceremony will begin at 6 PM IST on February 7. Where will the T20 World Cup 2026 Opening ceremony take place? The T20 World Cup 2026 Opening ceremony will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Where will the live telecast for the T20 World Cup 2026 be available in India? The live telecast of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports network in India. Where will the live streaming for the T20 World Cup 2026 be available in India? The live telecast of the T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.