T20 World Cup 2026: India won't hesitate to play 2 spinners - Suryakumar

T20 World Cup 2026: India won't hesitate to play 2 spinners - Suryakumar

Both Kuldeep and Chakravarthy played in India's last assignment before the T20 World Cup, a five-match series against New Zealand.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 4:44 PM IST

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Friday said India will not hesitate from playing two spinners in the T20 World Cup if required, describing the selection conundrum surrounding Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav as a "very good headache".

Both Kuldeep and Chakravarthy played in India's last assignment before the T20 World Cup, a five-match series against New Zealand but was only in the second T20I at Raipur where the two featured in together, which India won by seven wickets.

"It is an added advantage that you have such good bowlers available. But at the same time, you also have to look at the combination, whom do you play against a certain opposition," Suryakumar told the media on the eve of their T20 World Cup opener against the USA here. 

 

"If there is a need that we can play two spinners, (or) two wrist spinners, then we will definitely play (them). But yes, it is always good to have options like Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, two (of the) best spinners in the world and it is a very good headache," he added.

The Indian skipper said it again is a "good headache" to be in a situation where the team has more left-handed batters than right-handed, with Ishan Kishan set to open the innings with Abhishek Sharma.

"Are you enjoying watching the fours and sixes being hit or not?" Suryakumar answered when asked if it was an issue for the team management.

"I think it is a good headache and I feel it is an over-rated conversation. At this stage, when you have played so much cricket against the left-arm spinners or off-spinners, whatever it is, you have played enough cricket and you (also) have practiced a lot.

"On a given day, irrespective of a spinner is bowling or a fast bowler is bowling to two left-handers or two right-handers, your job is to do what you do the best for the team and that is what is happening," he added.

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 4:43 PM IST

