Mohd Siraj to replace Harshit Rana in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad

Md Siraj to Replace Rana ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2026: India won't hesitate to play 2 spinners - Suryakumar With Harshit Rana ruled out, selectors are expected to announce Mohammed Siraj as his replacement later today. Siraj, known for his consistent pace and accuracy, will likely step into the squad as a replacement for Rana, strengthening India’s pace attack for the ongoing World Cup campaign. Indian pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup after failing to recover from an injury, according to reports. Although Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav had initially suggested that Rana’s situation was still being assessed by the medical team, it has now been confirmed that the fast bowler will not be fit in time for the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav's Pre-Match Update

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of India’s T20 World Cup opener against the USA, Suryakumar had stated, “Harshit hasn’t been ruled out yet, physios are assessing him, but he doesn’t look good.” Yadav was then asked whether Rana’s absence would be a significant setback for the team. He responded, “It’s a big blow because of the combination we have with 15 players. If Harshit misses out, we will miss him, but we have enough fast-bowling options and will pick the best replacement.”

Rana’s Injury in Warm-Up Match

Harshit Rana’s injury occurred during India’s warm-up match against South Africa, where he hobbled off the field after showing signs of distress. The Delhi pacer struggled to complete his run-up, even pulling out of his delivery stride twice during a single over. He was later seen clutching his knee in pain, forcing him to leave the match after just one over, in which he conceded 16 runs. This injury has now confirmed his unavailability for the World Cup.