1988 to 2026: Full list of Under-19 World Cup winners and runner-ups
India, the most successful team in the tournament's history with five titles, will be looking to secure their sixth crown.
The 2026 ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup concludes today as India are crowned as the U19 World champions for the sixth time at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. They beat England by 100 runs to get a comprehensive win for the Men in Blue. This marks the 16th edition of the tournament, which has been held in Zimbabwe and Namibia. India, the most successful team in the tournament's history with six titles. England, on the other hand, was aiming for its second title, having previously won in 1998 but it wasn't to be. Below is a list of all the winners of the ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup, including the final result and the winning captain from each year.
|U19 World Cup list of winners and runner-ups
|Year
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|2026
|India
|England
|2024
|Australia
|India
|2022
|India
|England
|2020
|Bangladesh
|India
|2018
|India
|Australia
|2016
|West Indies
|India
|2014
|South Africa
|Pakistan
|2012
|India
|Australia
|2010
|Australia
|Pakistan
|2008
|India
|South Africa
|2006
|Pakistan
|India
|2004
|Pakistan
|West Indies
|2002
|Australia
|South Africa
|2000
|India
|Sri Lanka
|1998
|England
|New Zealand
|1988
|Australia
|Pakistan
