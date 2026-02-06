Friday, February 06, 2026 | 08:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / 1988 to 2026: Full list of Under-19 World Cup winners and runner-ups

1988 to 2026: Full list of Under-19 World Cup winners and runner-ups

India, the most successful team in the tournament's history with five titles, will be looking to secure their sixth crown.

ICC Under 19 World Cup full list of winners and runner-ups

ICC Under 19 World Cup full list of winners and runner-ups

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2026 ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup concludes today as India are crowned as the U19 World champions for the sixth time at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. They beat England by 100 runs to get a comprehensive win for the Men in Blue. This marks the 16th edition of the tournament, which has been held in Zimbabwe and Namibia.  India, the most successful team in the tournament's history with six titles. England, on the other hand, was aiming for its second title, having previously won in 1998 but it wasn't to be.   Below is a list of all the winners of the ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup, including the final result and the winning captain from each year.   
 
U19 World Cup list of winners and runner-ups
Year Winner Runner-Up
2026 India England
2024 Australia India
2022 India England
2020 Bangladesh India
2018 India Australia
2016 West Indies India
2014 South Africa Pakistan
2012 India Australia
2010 Australia Pakistan
2008 India South Africa
2006 Pakistan India
2004 Pakistan West Indies
2002 Australia South Africa
2000 India Sri Lanka
1998 England New Zealand
1988 Australia Pakistan
 

More From This Section

IND vs ENG Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scores his 4th Youth ODI hundred for India

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams 55-ball century in U19 World Cup final 2026

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup

U19 World Cup 2026 final: IND vs ENG preview, toss time, live streaming

WPL full list of winners and runner-ups

2023 to 2026: Full list of Women's Premier League winners and runner-ups

Smriti Mandhana's 87-run knock steered RCB to their 2nd WPL title

RCB vs DC HIGHLIGHTS WPL 2026 Final: Smriti's 87 helps RCB beat DC by 6 wickets to lift 2nd title

WPL 2026 prize money list

WPL 2026 Prize money: How much will the winner and runner-up earn?

Topics : Cricket News India cricket team England cricket team u19 world cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance