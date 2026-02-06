1988 to 2026: Full list of Under-19 World Cup winners and runner-ups

U19 World Cup list of winners and runner-ups Year Winner Runner-Up 2026 India England 2024 Australia India 2022 India England 2020 Bangladesh India 2018 India Australia 2016 West Indies India 2014 South Africa Pakistan 2012 India Australia 2010 Australia Pakistan 2008 India South Africa 2006 Pakistan India 2004 Pakistan West Indies 2002 Australia South Africa 2000 India Sri Lanka 1998 England New Zealand 1988 Australia Pakistan

The 2026 ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup concludes today as India are crowned as the U19 World champions for the sixth time at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. They beat England by 100 runs to get a comprehensive win for the Men in Blue. This marks the 16th edition of the tournament, which has been held in Zimbabwe and Namibia.India, the most successful team in the tournament's history with six titles. England, on the other hand, was aiming for its second title, having previously won in 1998 but it wasn't to be.Below is a list of all the winners of the ICC Under-19 Men’s World Cup, including the final result and the winning captain from each year.