IND vs PAK: Harbhajan hits back at Amir for Abhishek 'slogger' remark

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has strongly backed Abhishek Sharma after former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir labelled the youngster a “slogger” ahead of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

The high-voltage encounter is scheduled to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, with both teams entering the contest unbeaten.

Amir Labels Abhishek a ‘Slogger’

During an appearance on a Pakistani television show, Mohammad Amir reportedly described Abhishek Sharma as a slogger, questioning the Indian batter’s style of play. The remark quickly drew attention given the magnitude of the upcoming fixture.

Harbhajan: “He Is a Proper Batter”

Responding firmly to the criticism, Harbhajan dismissed the tag and described Abhishek as a complete batter with a wide range of strokes.

"Abhishek Sharma is a quality player, and he is a player who is determined to win matches on his own. And not once, but he can do it again and again. I have played cricket, and I know that he is a proper batter who has all the shots; a lot of batsmen don't have all the shots.

The former off-spinner further stated that it is unfair for critics to pass judgment without having bowled to a player of Abhishek’s calibre.

“People may say whatever they want. Because, in my opinion, I don't think they have ever bowled in front of such a batter, and hence, it is wrong to comment that Abhishek is a slogger.”

He also urged the youngster to respond with his bat. “Abhishek, show us tomorrow what you showed us before. And show us what Abhishek can do. And I have a lot of hope from Abhishek. And if he plays for a long time, then Team India will set a very long score,” he added.

High Stakes in Colombo

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, currently top Group A with four points and a healthy net run rate of +3.050 after wins over the USA and Namibia. Pakistan also have four points, following victories against the Netherlands and the USA, but sit second with a net run rate of +0.932.

With both teams in strong form, the stage is set for another intense chapter in this storied rivalry.

A slogger is someone who only sees the ball and slogs; if it connects, great, and if it doesn't, that's fine too. He is not like that. He hits the first ball. And as long as he is on the crease, he keeps hitting. So, he is a proper batsman,” Harbhajan said.