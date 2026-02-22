T20 WC 2026 Super 8: England vs Sri Lanka preview, toss time, streaming

The Super 8 action of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will continue today with England taking on Sri Lanka in the Group 2 match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. Both teams are looking to take a step towards semi-final qualification with a win.

England team news

England head into the Super 8 clash searching for consistency after an unconvincing group stage where their batting struggled for fluency. Captain Harry Brook and senior batter Jos Buttler will be key as the side looks to build stronger totals, while Jacob Bethell has been their most reliable performer so far.

ALSO READ: Suryakumar Yadav: Ahmedabad conditions won't give India added advantage The bowling attack is expected to revolve around the spin duo of Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson on slow Sri Lankan surfaces, with Jofra Archer providing the pace threat. England could also utilise part-time options like Will Jacks and Bethell, who were effective during the recent 3-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Sri Lanka team news

Sri Lanka will rely heavily on the form of Pathum Nissanka, who struck an unbeaten century against Australia and remains among the leading run-scorers in the tournament. Kusal Mendis has added stability with three half-centuries, giving the hosts a strong top order.

In bowling, Maheesh Theekshana has been their standout performer with six wickets, while Dilshan Madushanka impressed after replacing the injured Matheesha Pathirana, who has been ruled out of the tournament. The return of Dushmantha Chameera is expected to strengthen the pace attack as Sri Lanka look to make full use of home conditions and regain momentum in the Super 8 stage.

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing 11

England playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook (c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Head-to-head stats in T20Is

Total matches: 13

England won: 9

Sri Lanka won: 4

No result: 0

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Full squad

England squad: Josh Inglis (wk), Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dushan Hemantha, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 22.

What will be the venue for the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

What time will the toss for the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live telecast of the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the England vs Sri Lanka Super 8 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.