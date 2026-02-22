T20 WC 2026 Super 8: ENG vs SL pitch report and Pallekele Stadium key stats
England and Sri Lanka will be keen to start their Super 8 campaign with a win on Sunday
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 continues with an important Group 2 clash as England face Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. With semifinal spots on the line, both teams will be eager to secure a crucial win and build momentum in the next phase of the tournament.
England enter the contest searching for greater consistency after a mixed group-stage campaign. Captain Harry Brook and senior batter Jos Buttler will carry added responsibility with the bat, while Jacob Bethell has emerged as one of their most dependable performers. On spin-friendly Sri Lankan surfaces, the visitors are likely to rely on Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson, with Jofra Archer leading the pace attack and all-round options such as Will Jacks providing additional flexibility.
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will bank on the strong form of Pathum Nissanka, whose unbeaten century against Australia highlighted his importance at the top. Kusal Mendis has offered stability with regular contributions, while Maheesh Theekshana has led the bowling unit. With Dushmantha Chameera returning and Dilshan Madushanka impressing, the hosts will hope to maximise familiar conditions.
England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report
The pitch at this venue is likely to be batting-friendly, as seen in an earlier T20 World Cup 2026 match where Sri Lanka piled up 225 runs in their 20 overs. The surface provided consistent bounce and carry, helping batters play their shots with confidence after settling in. Bowlers may have to depend on slower deliveries and clever variations through the middle phase, while captains winning the toss could look to bat first and apply scoreboard pressure.
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head stats at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Winner
|Margin
|Ground
|Match Date
|Sri Lanka
|England
|England
|12 runs
|Pallekele
|Feb 3, 2026
|Sri Lanka
|England
|England
|6 wickets
|Pallekele
|Feb 1, 2026
|Sri Lanka
|England
|England
|11 runs
|Pallekele
|Jan 30, 2026
|Sri Lanka
|England
|Sri Lanka
|19 runs
|Pallekele
|Oct 1, 2012
|England
|New Zealand
|England
|6 wickets
|Pallekele
|Sep 29, 2012
|England
|West Indies
|West Indies
|15 runs
|Pallekele
|Sep 27, 2012
Most recent T20I match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele
The most recent T20I match played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, was Match 40 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Australia and Oman.
Oman batted first and were bundled out for just 104 in 16.2 overs. In reply, Australia chased down the total with nine wickets and 62 balls to spare.
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele: Key T20I stats
|Pallekele stadium key T20I stats
|Statistic
|Value
|Total Matches
|33
|Matches won batting first
|16
|Matches won bowling first
|14
|Average 1st Innings Score
|168
|Average 2nd Innings Score
|145
|Highest Total Recorded
|263/3 (20 Ovs) – AUS vs SL
|Lowest Total Recorded
|88/10 (16 Ovs) – NZ vs SL
|Highest Score Chased
|178/2 (18.4 Ovs) – PAK vs BAN
|Lowest Score Defended
|133/10 (16.2 Ovs) – SL vs ENG
