T20 WC 2026 Super 8: ENG vs SL pitch report and Pallekele Stadium key stats

England and Sri Lanka will be keen to start their Super 8 campaign with a win on Sunday

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 11:44 AM IST

The Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 continues with an important Group 2 clash as England face Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. With semifinal spots on the line, both teams will be eager to secure a crucial win and build momentum in the next phase of the tournament.
 
England enter the contest searching for greater consistency after a mixed group-stage campaign. Captain Harry Brook and senior batter Jos Buttler will carry added responsibility with the bat, while Jacob Bethell has emerged as one of their most dependable performers. On spin-friendly Sri Lankan surfaces, the visitors are likely to rely on Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson, with Jofra Archer leading the pace attack and all-round options such as Will Jacks providing additional flexibility.
 
 
Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will bank on the strong form of Pathum Nissanka, whose unbeaten century against Australia highlighted his importance at the top. Kusal Mendis has offered stability with regular contributions, while Maheesh Theekshana has led the bowling unit. With Dushmantha Chameera returning and Dilshan Madushanka impressing, the hosts will hope to maximise familiar conditions. 

England vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium pitch report

The pitch at this venue is likely to be batting-friendly, as seen in an earlier T20 World Cup 2026 match where Sri Lanka piled up 225 runs in their 20 overs. The surface provided consistent bounce and carry, helping batters play their shots with confidence after settling in. Bowlers may have to depend on slower deliveries and clever variations through the middle phase, while captains winning the toss could look to bat first and apply scoreboard pressure. 

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 England vs Sri Lanka: Head-to-head stats at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date
Sri Lanka England England 12 runs Pallekele Feb 3, 2026
Sri Lanka England England 6 wickets Pallekele Feb 1, 2026
Sri Lanka England England 11 runs Pallekele Jan 30, 2026
Sri Lanka England Sri Lanka 19 runs Pallekele Oct 1, 2012
England New Zealand England 6 wickets Pallekele Sep 29, 2012
England West Indies West Indies 15 runs Pallekele Sep 27, 2012

Most recent T20I match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

The most recent T20I match played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, was Match 40 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 between Australia and Oman.
 
Oman batted first and were bundled out for just 104 in 16.2 overs. In reply, Australia chased down the total with nine wickets and 62 balls to spare.

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele: Key T20I stats

Pallekele stadium key T20I stats
Statistic Value
Total Matches 33
Matches won batting first 16
Matches won bowling first 14
Average 1st Innings Score 168
Average 2nd Innings Score 145
Highest Total Recorded 263/3 (20 Ovs) – AUS vs SL
Lowest Total Recorded 88/10 (16 Ovs) – NZ vs SL
Highest Score Chased 178/2 (18.4 Ovs) – PAK vs BAN
Lowest Score Defended 133/10 (16.2 Ovs) – SL vs ENG
 

