India vs Pakistan: Be ready to shell out at least ₹1 lakh for Colombo trip

As cricket fans gear up for one of the most-awaited matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, flight prices to Sri Lanka's Colombo have surged sharply. India is set to face Pakistan on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium, and the high emotional stakes of the contest have triggered a rush for last-minute travel, pushing airfares far above normal levels.

Pakistan ended its boycott of the fixture on Monday, clearing uncertainty around the marquee clash. Here's a breakdown of how much it will cost you if you plan to travel to Colombo to watch the India-Pakistan match.

Airfares jump from thousands to lakhs

Non-stop flights to Colombo, which usually cost between ₹9,000 and ₹18,000 from key metros, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, are now selling at several times their usual rates. Prices have surged close to ₹1 lakh and, on some routes and airlines, have even crossed the ₹2 lakh mark.

From Delhi, flight prices to Colombo have risen sharply. For travel on February 13, fares are now ranging between ₹31,963 and ₹79,382. Prices rise even further for February 14, a day before the match, with SriLankan Airlines tickets priced between ₹76,672 and ₹1,43,570, while Air India flights are available at around ₹1,07,690.

Mumbai has also seen a steady increase in fares due to high demand. Flights departing on February 13 are currently priced between ₹21,443 and ₹64,473. For February 14, fares climb further, ranging from ₹36,442 to ₹88,382, making last-minute travel significantly more expensive.

For February 13, fares range between ₹18,580 and ₹37,689 from Bengaluru. Similar pricing continues for February 14, with tickets available from ₹20,446 to ₹37,689.

Fares from Chennai continue to remain relatively low compared to other major metros, given the shorter distance, but prices remain higher than usual. Tickets for February 13 are available in the range of ₹15,714 to ₹42,050. On February 14, fares range between ₹13,606 and ₹34,166.

Return flights priced above ₹38,000

Return flight prices from Colombo on February 16 have also risen sharply due to a surge in demand after the India-Pakistan match. Travel from Colombo to Delhi is priced between ₹40,078 and ₹54,216, with fares on the higher end going up to ₹1,07,270.

Flights returning to Mumbai on February 16 are being sold in the range of ₹48,966 to ₹1,07,270. Return flights from Colombo to Bengaluru show the sharpest variation. While some fares are available at around ₹58,609, prices on SriLankan Airlines go as high as ₹2,02,848.

For passengers flying back to Chennai, fares are comparatively lower but still elevated, with prices ranging between ₹38,944 and ₹48,659 for travel on February 16.

Why did Pakistan boycott match with India?

Pakistan had earlier decided to boycott the February 15 match in solidarity with Bangladesh. Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland after refusing to travel to India, citing security concerns. This move had raised doubts over whether the high-profile India-Pakistan encounter would take place, drawing attention from the International Cricket Council and other stakeholders.