Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / Will not travel to India under any pressure: Bangladesh on ICC's ultimatum

Will not travel to India under any pressure: Bangladesh on ICC's ultimatum

Bangladesh's Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul made it clear on Tuesday that the country will not agree to travel to India for the World Cup unless the conditions set by the ICC are changed

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh cricket team

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh has taken a firm stance on its participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, reiterating that the national team will not travel to India under any pressure, despite an ultimatum from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to confirm participation by January 21 or risk being replaced in the tournament line-up. 

Standoff over participation and venue

Bangladesh’s Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul made it clear on Tuesday that the country will not agree to travel to India for the World Cup unless the conditions set by the ICC are changed. He described the stipulated terms as ‘unreasonable’ and maintained that Bangladesh cannot be forced to play matches in India. Nazrul also referenced past instances—such as Pakistan refusing to play in India—where adjustments were made, insisting Bangladesh’s request for alternative venues is justified.
 
 
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has proposed playing all four of its group matches in Sri Lanka instead of India, where matches are currently scheduled in Kolkata and Mumbai. The board also sought to swap groups with Ireland to remain in Sri Lanka for the duration of the group stage, but this has not been accepted by the ICC.

Ultimatum and possible replacement

The ICC’s deadline comes as uncertainty builds over whether Bangladesh will confirm its spot in the 20-team World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka starting February 7, 2026. Officials have signalled that if Bangladesh holds firm on not playing in India, Scotland—currently the highest-ranked non-qualified team—could replace them in the tournament. However, there has been no formal notification to Bangladesh about its exclusion or Scotland’s inclusion yet.

Also Read

DC vs MI live streaming wpl 2026

DC vs MI live streaming: Where to watch today's WPL 2026 match live?

Vaishnavi Sharma

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians sign Vaishnavi Sharma as G Kamalini's replacement

DC vs MI pitch report WPL 2026

WPL 2026 DC vs MI: Pitch report and key stats of BCA Stadium, Vadodara

DC vs MI WPL 2026 playing 11

WPL 2026: Delhi vs Mumbai preview, toss timings, live streaming details

AFG vs WI 1st T20I

Afghanistan vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS 1st T20I: AFG beat WI by 38 runs, take 1-0 lead in series

Security concerns and broader context

The controversy stemmed from wider diplomatic and cricketing tensions, including the removal of Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from an IPL squad—a decision made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that drew a strong reaction in Bangladesh. BCB and government officials have cited security concerns and national pride in refusing to send the team to India, even though the ICC’s own risk assessment reportedly found no direct or specific threats to Bangladesh’s players or officials.

Reactions from Bangladesh cricket

Senior figures in Bangladesh cricket have expressed caution over the uncompromising stance. Former captain Tamim Iqbal and current Test skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto have warned that a hard-line approach could have long-term consequences, suggesting more nuanced diplomacy may be necessary.
 
As the January 21 deadline nears, the cricketing world is watching closely to see whether Bangladesh will confirm participation under the current schedule or trigger a significant reshuffle in the T20 World Cup line-up.
 

More From This Section

Ireland cricket team

Cricket Ireland rejects venue change despite BCB's group swap proposal

India vs New Zealand T20Is 2026

India vs New Zealand T20Is full schedule, squads, timings, live streaming

ICC set to visit Bangladesh in coming days

T20 WC 2026 venue impasse likely to resolve after BCB-ICC talks in few days

Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh cricket crisis: BCB removes Nazmul as head of financial commitee

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 visa delay

T20 WC 2026 visa controversy: Why Pakistani-origin cricketers face delays?

Topics : Bangladesh cricket team ICC ICC T20 World Cup Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMicroplastics in Hot Coffee CupsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWhy are Market Down TodayIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateBudget 2026Gold and Silver Rate Today