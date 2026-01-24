WPL 2026: RCB vs DC - Vadodara pitch report and Kotambi Stadium key stats

Match 15 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 promises high drama as an in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Delhi Capitals at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday. The contest could prove pivotal in shaping the playoff picture, with RCB eyeing a direct entry into the final and DC fighting to stay firmly in contention.

Unbeaten in the tournament so far, RCB have looked a cut above the rest. Their batting has revolved around the composure and consistency of Smriti Mandhana, while Georgia Voll has added stability in the middle order and Richa Ghosh has provided late-innings firepower. The bowling unit has complemented the batters well, with Shreyanka Patil emerging as a reliable wicket-taker and Lauren Bell striking early. Nadine de Klerk’s versatility has further strengthened RCB’s balance, allowing them to dominate key phases of matches.

ALSO READ: WPL 2026: Bengaluru vs Delhi preview, toss timings, live streaming Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have endured a stop-start campaign. Although they boast match-winners like Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp, sustained performances have been hard to come by. Having already suffered a defeat to RCB earlier, DC will need a near-perfect outing to revive their playoff hopes and derail Bengaluru’s unbeaten run.

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Pitch report for RCB vs DC WPL 2026 match

Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara has so far hosted three matches in WPL 2026, with all matches being low-scoring affairs, except RCB’s 178 against DC in the opening game of the season at this venue. The wickets have been slow, helping pacers and spinners equally, while batters have found it tough to get going from the start.

Batting in the second innings has been even tougher, with the highest second-innings score so far being 155 by DC against Mumbai Indians. The team winning the toss is likely to bat first if the records of all three matches this season are taken into account.

WPL 2026 RCB vs DC: Head-to-head stats at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

DC and RCB have played just one match against each other at Kotambi Stadium, with RCB securing the win in that match back in 2025.

Delhi Capitals win-loss record in WPL at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Delhi Capitals have played a total of four matches at Kotambi Stadium; they have won three and lost one game.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru win-loss record in WPL at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played just three matches at Kotambi Stadium and have emerged victorious in all three matches.

Most recent WPL match at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

The most recent WPL match played at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara was match number 14 of WPL 2026 between Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz. Gujarat Giants, batting first, posted 155 for 8 on the board. In reply, UP Warriorz were bundled out for just 108, handing Gujarat Giants a big 45-run win.

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara: Key WPL stats