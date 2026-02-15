Sunday, February 15, 2026 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 match?

India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 match?

With both teams unbeaten and in top form, this India vs Pakistan clash is expected to be a fierce battle, with high stakes and national pride on the line.

India vs Pakistan live streaming t20 world cup

India vs Pakistan live streaming t20 world cup

BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In one of the most highly anticipated clashes of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, India will face Pakistan in Match 27 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tonight.  Fans around the world eagerly await this marquee encounter, which promises high-octane cricket and thrilling moments.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha wins the toss and elects to bowl first.  Both skippers after the toss:  Salman Agha: We want to bowl first. It looks a bit tacky, so we feel it will assist the bowlers for the first few overs so we want to use that. We are relaxed in our group and excited for this challenge. Bigger ground than SSC and the pitch is slower than SSC. Same team for us.  Suryakumar Yadav: Not at all, we were looking to bat first. We won last two games defending so we don't want to change it. It is an occasion, it's a high-stake game. This sport teaches you a lot of things, any side can win the game on a given day. Two changes. Abhishek Sharma comes in and Kuldeep Yadav is in for Arshdeep Singh. 

India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah 

Pakistan Playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

 
India began the tournament on a strong note, securing a convincing victory over the United States before continuing their winning momentum against Namibia in New Delhi. Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue currently sit atop Group A of the points table. A victory against Pakistan would not only maintain their unbeaten run but also virtually seal their place in the Super Eights, boosting team morale ahead of the knockout stages.
 
 
Pakistan, meanwhile, have been equally impressive in their campaign so far, remaining undefeated in both of their group-stage matches. They started with a tense, closely contested win over the Netherlands and followed it up with a dominant performance against the USA. The Men in Green, led by Salman Agha, are also eyeing a third successive win to secure their spot in the Super Eights.

Also Read

India vs Pakistan live score T20 World Cup

India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE T20 WC: India batting first; Both captains avoid handshake

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 weather report

LIVE | Colombo weather news: Overcast but no rain; IND vs PAK playing 11 - Abhishek, Kuldeep playing

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup preview

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan preview, toss time, live streaming

Suryakumar Yadav doesn't shake hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Agha at the toss

Surya skips handshake with Salman Agha for fourth time, debate resurfaces

IND vs PAK pitch report Colombo

T20 World Cup 2026: IND vs PAK pitch report and Colombo Stadium key stats

 
With both teams unbeaten and in top form, this India vs Pakistan clash is expected to be a fierce battle, with high stakes and national pride on the line, making it one of the most compelling fixtures of the tournament. 
 
India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details 
Territory/Region TV Broadcast Partner(s) Digital/Streaming Platform(s) Key Coverage Features
India Star Sports JioHotstar Five languages on TV + digital; extra regional feeds on JioHotstar; vertical live feed; 360 view and multi-cam; Marathi and Indian Sign Language for India matches, semis and final
Sri Lanka (co-host) Dialog TV, TV Supreme (FTA), PEO TV ThePapare.com, Dialog Play app Sinhala feed available on TV and digital
Bangladesh T Sports, Nagorik TV Rabbithole Covered via Total Sports Management
Nepal Kantipur TV ICC.tv (Nepali commentary feed for select territories) Selected matches locally produced with Nepali commentary
Bhutan Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
Maldives Star Sports (via distribution partners) Not specified Star Sports available via partners
United Kingdom & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event NOW Hindi commentary for semi-finals and final
Italy Sky Italia Sky Italia platforms All Italy matches + semis and final
Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport SuperSport digital platforms Full coverage across platforms
Australia Not specified (Prime Video only mentioned) Prime Video Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
New Zealand SKY Sport Not specified Hindi commentary for India matches, semis and final
Pakistan PTV, PTV Home Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp, Tapmad Urdu commentary feed for Pakistan matches
United States & Canada Willow TV Willow DTC, CricBuzz DTC, Willow YouTube All 55 matches in English/Hindi; USA matches free in US & Canada; USA matches also free on YouTube
UAE & MENA CricLife Max StarzPlay Also screened via cinema partnerships across Middle East
Caribbean Islands ESPN Not specified All matches live
Latin America Not specified Disney+ Streaming coverage
Brazil ESPN (select matches) Not specified Portuguese commentary on select matches
Pacific Islands PNG Digicel Not specified Linear coverage
Singapore Hub Sports 4 Not specified Linear coverage
Afghanistan Lemar TV Not specified Commentary in Pashto and Dari
Netherlands Not specified NOS Streams all Netherlands matches live
Malaysia CricBuzz channel (via Astro Cricket) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
Hong Kong CricBuzz channel (via PCCW) Not specified Coverage through CricBuzz partnerships
In-flight/At sea Sport 24 Sport 24 Live coverage while travelling
All remaining territories Not specified ICC.tv Live and free streaming; multi-language commentary incl Japanese and Bahasa; select matches on ICC YouTube
 

More From This Section

USA vs Namibia T20 World Cup preview

T20 World Cup 2026: USA vs Namibia preview, toss time, live streaming

USA vs NAM Chepauk Stadium pitch report

T20 World Cup 2026: USA vs NAM pitch report and Chepauk Stadium key stats

West Indies vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 full scorecard

West Indies vs Nepal HIGHLIGHTS T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies edge past Nepal to stay undefeated

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Points Table

ICC T20 WC 2026 Group C updated points table: WI, ENG, NEP rankings

Harbhajan Singh slammed Moh Amir's comment about Abhishek Sharma being a slogger

IND vs PAK: Harbhajan hits back at Amir for Abhishek 'slogger' remark

Topics : India vs Pakistan India cricket team ICC T20 World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

India Vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreNepal Vs West Indies Live ScoreUSA vs NAM Pitch ReportInd vs Pak Pitch ReportIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today