India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 match?

In one of the most highly anticipated clashes of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, India will face Pakistan in Match 27 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tonight. Fans around the world eagerly await this marquee encounter, which promises high-octane cricket and thrilling moments.

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha wins the toss and elects to bowl first. Both skippers after the toss: Salman Agha: We want to bowl first. It looks a bit tacky, so we feel it will assist the bowlers for the first few overs so we want to use that. We are relaxed in our group and excited for this challenge. Bigger ground than SSC and the pitch is slower than SSC. Same team for us. Suryakumar Yadav: Not at all, we were looking to bat first. We won last two games defending so we don't want to change it. It is an occasion, it's a high-stake game. This sport teaches you a lot of things, any side can win the game on a given day. Two changes. Abhishek Sharma comes in and Kuldeep Yadav is in for Arshdeep Singh. India Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah Pakistan Playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

India began the tournament on a strong note, securing a convincing victory over the United States before continuing their winning momentum against Namibia in New Delhi. Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, the Men in Blue currently sit atop Group A of the points table. A victory against Pakistan would not only maintain their unbeaten run but also virtually seal their place in the Super Eights, boosting team morale ahead of the knockout stages.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have been equally impressive in their campaign so far, remaining undefeated in both of their group-stage matches. They started with a tense, closely contested win over the Netherlands and followed it up with a dominant performance against the USA. The Men in Green, led by Salman Agha, are also eyeing a third successive win to secure their spot in the Super Eights.

With both teams unbeaten and in top form, this India vs Pakistan clash is expected to be a fierce battle, with high stakes and national pride on the line, making it one of the most compelling fixtures of the tournament.