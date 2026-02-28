Pakistan semis equation: Target, overs & Net runrate to pass NZ's NRR

The third semifinalist for the T20 World Cup 2026 will be confirmed today after the completion of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match at the Pallekele Stadium in Kandy.

The other two semifinalists are South Africa from Group 1 and England from Group 2.

Pakistan or New Zealand can be the third team, as the Men in Green still have a chance to qualify for the semifinals if they beat Sri Lanka.

Pakistan not only have to win the match but must either chase down the target in 12.4 overs or win by 65 or more runs against Sri Lanka.

New Zealand qualification scenarios:

If Pakistan lose, the Kiwis will qualify for the semifinals.

If Pakistan win the match against Sri Lanka after 13 overs, New Zealand will qualify.

Pakistan's net run rate calculation when they set a target

Assumptions

Pakistan batting first and runs scored by them.

We are assuming Pakistan took 20 overs to set the target.

When Pakistan bats first today Target set by Pak Expression Result 150 (164 + 150) / (20 + 20) 7.85 167 (164 + 167) / (20 + 20) 8.275 170 (164 + 170) / (20 + 20) 8.35 175 (164 + 175) / (20 + 20) 8.475 Pakistan conceded runs vs Eng and SL Runs scored by SL (assuming SL all-out) Expression Intermediate Result 85 (166 + 85) / (19.166 + 20) 251 / 39.166 6.41 102 (166 + 102) / (19.166 + 20) 268 / 39.166 6.84 105 (166 + 105) / (19.166 + 20) 271 / 39.166 6.91 110 (166 + 110) / (19.166 + 20) 276 / 39.166 7.046 Different target scenario set by Pak and their net run rate Scenario Pak net run rate Target set 150 1.45 Target set 167 1.435 Target set 170 1.44 Target set 175 1.429 Pakistan net run rate calculation when they chase a target

Assumptions Runs conceded by Pakistan and the net run rate by taking different targets set by SL or runs scored by Sri Lanka.

Remember, England scored 166 runs in 19.1 overs, which is converted to 19.166 for net run rate calculations.

Here, we are considering that Sri Lanka set a target after playing the full quota of 20 overs. Calculation

Runs Made by Sri Lanka (SL) SL Runs Calculation Total Runs (SL + 166) Divided by 39.166 Result 150 (150 + 166) / 39.166 316 316 / 39.166 8.068 155 (155 + 166) / 39.166 321 321 / 39.166 8.195 160 (160 + 166) / 39.166 326 326 / 39.166 8.323 165 (165 + 166) / 39.166 331 331 / 39.166 8.451 170 (170 + 166) / 39.166 336 336 / 39.166 8.57 175 (175 + 166) / 39.166 341 341 / 39.166 8.7 180 (180 + 166) / 39.166 346 346 / 39.166 8.834 185 (185 + 166) / 39.166 351 351 / 39.166 8.96 190 (190 + 166) / 39.166 356 356 / 39.166 9.08 195 (195 + 166) / 39.166 361 361 / 39.166 9.21 200 (200 + 166) / 39.166 366 366 / 39.166 9.344

Net Run Rate Calculation Target Runs Scored Rate Runs Conceded Rate Pak Net NRR 150 9.612 8.068 1.544 155 9.765 8.195 1.57 160 9.91 8.323 1.587 165 10.071 8.451 1.62 170 10.224 8.57 1.654 175 10.37 8.706 1.664 180 10.53 8.834 1.696 185 10.683 8.96 1.723 190 10.83 9.08 1.75 195 10.95 9.21 1.78 200 11.14 9.344 1.796

