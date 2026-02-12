T20 WC: Ishan Kishan hits 20-ball fifty, scores 28 runs in a single over

Players to hit 50s for India within powerplay in T20 WC for India Player Match Venue Year Score Rohit Sharma India vs Australia Gros Islet 2024 51*(21) KL Rahul India vs Scotland Dubai 2021 50(19) Ishan Kishan India vs Namibia Delhi 2026 50(20)

Ishan Kishan looked in prime form during India's match against Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 as he scored a fiery 20-ball fifty at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.With Abhishek missing out on the action, it was Ishan who didn't let his absence affect the proceedings with the 27-year-old bringing his fifty courtesy of 5 boundaries and 4 sixes in the powerplay.He not only brought up the 3rd fastest team 50 for India in the T20 World Cups but also went on to complete the fastest team hundred for India that came in just 7 overs.The highlight of his knock came in the final over of the powerplay where the opener went on to hit 28 runs off JJ Smit's over, hitting 4 back-to-back sixes after a dot ball and then finishing it off with a boundary.Ishan eventually had to walk back to the dugout as he was dismissed by skipper Erasmus on 61 off just 24 deliveries. It is safe to say that the 27-year-old opener has justified his inlcusion in the top order in some fashion recently.