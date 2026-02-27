Friday, February 27, 2026 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / ICC T20 World Cup / News / T20 WC: Rinku Singh to rejoin Indian camp before West Indies match - Report

T20 WC: Rinku Singh to rejoin Indian camp before West Indies match - Report

Rinku's father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on Friday morning at a hospital in Greater Noida after battling fourth-stage cancer

Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 11:01 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Rinku Singh is expected to rejoin the Indian squad ahead of their crucial Super 8 clash against the West Indies at Eden Gardens on Sunday. The middle-order batter had briefly stepped away from the team to be with his now-deceased father earlier this week.
 
India, the defending champions, face a must-win situation in their final Super 8 fixture as they aim to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Emotional setback for Rinku

Rinku’s father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on Friday morning at a hospital in Greater Noida after battling fourth-stage cancer. His last rites were performed in Aligarh, where family members, relatives and well-wishers gathered to pay their respects.
 
 
The cricketer was present during the funeral and carried his father’s mortal remains in the final procession to the crematorium. Tributes poured in from several quarters following the news of his father’s demise.
 
The vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Rajeev Shukla, also expressed his condolences, describing the loss as deeply heartbreaking. 

Also Read

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha with coach Mike Hesson (L-R)

Explained: Pakistan, New Zealand's net run rate equation, semis scenarios

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 full scorecard

England vs New Zealand HIGHLIGHTS T20 WC Super 8: England down New Zealand to remain undefeated

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 playing 11

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka preview, live streaming

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table

T20 WC 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table: PAK, NZ qualification scenario

RCB with IPL 2025 trophy

IPL 2026 to kick-start on March 28, final on May 31: Report

Expected return before key fixture

The batter had earlier rushed back home after India’s first Super 8 match against South Africa when his father’s health deteriorated.
 
However, according to a media report by news agency ANI, Rinku is expected to rejoin the Indian camp on Saturday ahead of the important encounter against the West Indies in Kolkata.
 
The Indian team arrived in Kolkata on Friday evening to prepare for their final Super 8 fixture, which will determine their chances of progressing further in the tournament.

Limited opportunities with the bat

Rinku has had limited time at the crease during the ongoing T20 World Cup, often coming in to bat in the closing overs. In five innings so far, he has scored 24 runs, remaining unbeaten twice, with a highest score of 11 not out.
 
In T20Is this year, the left-hander has played 10 matches and scored 115 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.75 and a strike rate of 132.18. His highest score this year is an unbeaten 44.
 
Semi-final spot at stake
 
India will take on the West Indies in their final Super 8 match on Sunday at Eden Gardens. The contest is expected to be decisive for qualification from Group 1.
 
The winner of the match will join South Africa in the semi-finals, making the clash a high-stakes encounter for both teams. Rinku’s expected return could provide additional depth to India’s middle order as they look to keep their title defence alive.

More From This Section

England vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 broadcasting details

ENG vs NZ live streaming: Where to watch today's T20 WC 2026 Super 8 match?

England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 playing 11

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: England vs New Zealand preview, live streaming

ENG vs NZ pitch report Colombo T20 WC

T20 WC 2026 Super 8: ENG vs NZ pitch report and Colombo Stadium stats

Pakistan qualification scenraio ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Will Pakistan qualify for the semis if the ENG vs NZ match is washed out?

England vs New Zealand weather forecast

England vs New Zealand: Colombo hourly weather forecast & rain prediction

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup India cricket team West Indies cricket team India vs West Indies Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict