T20 WC: Rinku Singh to rejoin Indian camp before West Indies match - Report

Rinku Singh is expected to rejoin the Indian squad ahead of their crucial Super 8 clash against the West Indies at Eden Gardens on Sunday. The middle-order batter had briefly stepped away from the team to be with his now-deceased father earlier this week.

India, the defending champions, face a must-win situation in their final Super 8 fixture as they aim to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Emotional setback for Rinku

Rinku’s father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on Friday morning at a hospital in Greater Noida after battling fourth-stage cancer. His last rites were performed in Aligarh, where family members, relatives and well-wishers gathered to pay their respects.

The cricketer was present during the funeral and carried his father’s mortal remains in the final procession to the crematorium. Tributes poured in from several quarters following the news of his father’s demise.

Expected return before key fixture

The batter had earlier rushed back home after India’s first Super 8 match against South Africa when his father’s health deteriorated.

However, according to a media report by news agency ANI, Rinku is expected to rejoin the Indian camp on Saturday ahead of the important encounter against the West Indies in Kolkata.

The Indian team arrived in Kolkata on Friday evening to prepare for their final Super 8 fixture, which will determine their chances of progressing further in the tournament.

Limited opportunities with the bat

Rinku has had limited time at the crease during the ongoing T20 World Cup, often coming in to bat in the closing overs. In five innings so far, he has scored 24 runs, remaining unbeaten twice, with a highest score of 11 not out.

In T20Is this year, the left-hander has played 10 matches and scored 115 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.75 and a strike rate of 132.18. His highest score this year is an unbeaten 44.

Semi-final spot at stake

India will take on the West Indies in their final Super 8 match on Sunday at Eden Gardens. The contest is expected to be decisive for qualification from Group 1.

The winner of the match will join South Africa in the semi-finals, making the clash a high-stakes encounter for both teams. Rinku’s expected return could provide additional depth to India’s middle order as they look to keep their title defence alive.