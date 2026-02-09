Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
T20 WC: Scotland outplay debutants Italy by 73 runs in Group C clash

Press Trust of India
Feb 09 2026

All-rounder Michael Leask starred with a late cameo and a four-wicket haul after opener George Munsey's attacking fifty as Scotland thrashed debutants Italy by 73 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match on Monday.

The left-hander Munsey, who survived a reprieve on 41, dominated the bowling with a fluent 84 off 54 balls (14x4, 2x6) before Leask gave the final flourish in a 22 not out from last five balls, smoking Thomas Draca for two sixes and two fours at the Eden Gardens.

After his quickfire cameo, the off-spinner took a wicket off the first ball of the innings and returned figures of 4/17. Italy folded for 134 for nine in 16.4 overs as captain Wayne Madsen did not bat after suffering a shoulder injury earlier in the game.

 

West Indies, Scotland and England now take the top-three spots in group C, separated by net run-rate. Scotland have played two matches while England and WI have played one each.

Italy's chase began poorly as Leask struck with the very first ball, removing Justin Mosca.

He remained the busiest man on the field, breaking partnerships at crucial moments.

JJ Smuts briefly lifted Italy's spirits, taking 23 runs off Brad Wheal's third over with a sequence of 6, 4, 6, while Anthony Mosca added another big hit.

Despite losing three wickets inside the first 28 balls, Italy showed fight through Ben Manenti (52 off 31), who scored the country's first-ever T20 World Cup fifty.

He reached the landmark in 29 balls, hitting Oliver Davidson over midwicket for six.

Ben and his brother Harry added 73 runs off just 46 balls to raise hopes, with Harry scoring 37.

But Leask broke the stand against the run of play, dismissing Harry, and Ben followed in the next over soon.

The off-spinner then removed Grant Stewart and Gian-Piero Meade in the space of four balls to finish to cap his spell.

Scotland also had a point to prove, having lost to Italy -- their only defeat in four matches -- at last July's European qualifiers to miss a direct World Cup berth.

A dramatic late entry following Bangladesh's refusal to play India on security grounds brought them back into the tournament, and they responded in style against their European rivals.

Apart from getting the toss right, little went Italy's way.

Their troubles deepened when captain Madsen injured his left shoulder after an awkward dive in the fourth over and had to walk off and was later ruled out out of the game.

Munsey set the tone immediately, pulling and driving Ali Hasan for back-to-back boundaries in the first over.

Italy's bowlers persisted with short and wide tactics and the aggressive opener cashed in.

He was dropped on 41 when Anthony Mosca spilled a skier at cover, a lapse that proved costly as Munsey raced to his 14th T20 fifty off just 30 balls with a six against Ben Manenti.

Jones, who was watchful early on, joined the charge as Scotland reached 91 without loss at the halfway mark.

Munsey grew increasingly destructive after his fifty before Italy finally broke through in the 14th over when Grant Stewart claimed their first-ever World Cup wicket.

The opener failed to clear long-on and was caught by Harry Manenti.

Jones departed soon after, but McMullen provided the late surge along with Leask.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Feb 09 2026

