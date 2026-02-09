Monday, February 09, 2026 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zimbabwe vs Oman live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Zimbabwe and Oman will take on each other for the first time in the T20I format today in Colombo

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Match 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will see Oman take on Zimbabwe at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, as both sides look to start their World Cup journey with a positive result. This will be the first official T20 encounter between the two teams, making it a fascinating clash of contrasting styles and recent form.
 
Zimbabwe, under the leadership of Sikander Raza, come into the tournament after a mixed warm-up phase. They were outplayed by Oman in one of their practice matches but managed to regain confidence with a solid win over the Netherlands. That victory may have helped them iron out some concerns ahead of their opening group fixture, though consistency remains a key challenge.
 
 
Oman, on the other hand, appear well prepared and confident. They enjoyed a flawless warm-up campaign, winning both of their matches and displaying depth across departments. Their recent success against Zimbabwe will also give them a psychological edge. With conditions in Colombo expected to assist disciplined bowling, Oman will aim to capitalise and continue their strong run in the tournament.  Check all the live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match between Zimbabwe and Oman here 
 
But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

Country / Region TV Telecast Channel Live Streaming Platform
India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (app & website)
Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP
Netherlands ICC.tv
Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme Dialog Play, ThePapare
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV
USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, ESPN+
Australia Amazon Prime Video
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App
UAE & MENA CricLife Max STARZPLAY
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean
Rest of the World ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)

When will the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 9.
 
What will be the venue for the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?
 
The Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
 
What time will the toss for the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?
 
The toss for the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Zimbabwe vs the Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
 
The first ball of the Zimbabwe vs the Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live telecast of the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in India?
 
The live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs the Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

