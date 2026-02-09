Zimbabwe vs Oman live streaming: Where to watch T20 WC 2026 match?

Match 8 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will see Oman take on Zimbabwe at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, as both sides look to start their World Cup journey with a positive result. This will be the first official T20 encounter between the two teams, making it a fascinating clash of contrasting styles and recent form.

Zimbabwe, under the leadership of Sikander Raza, come into the tournament after a mixed warm-up phase. They were outplayed by Oman in one of their practice matches but managed to regain confidence with a solid win over the Netherlands. That victory may have helped them iron out some concerns ahead of their opening group fixture, though consistency remains a key challenge.

Check all the live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match between Zimbabwe and Oman here Oman, on the other hand, appear well prepared and confident. They enjoyed a flawless warm-up campaign, winning both of their matches and displaying depth across departments. Their recent success against Zimbabwe will also give them a psychological edge. With conditions in Colombo expected to assist disciplined bowling, Oman will aim to capitalise and continue their strong run in the tournament.

But how can fans across the globe witness the marquee ICC tournament action live without visiting the stadium? Take a look.

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Broadcasting details

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Zimbabwe vs Oman broadcasting details Country / Region TV Telecast Channel Live Streaming Platform India Star Sports Network JioHotstar (app & website) Pakistan PTV Sports Tamasha, Myco, ARY ZAP Netherlands — ICC.tv Sri Lanka Dialog TV, TV Supreme Dialog Play, ThePapare United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket Sky Go, NOW TV USA & Canada Willow TV Willow TV App, ESPN+ Australia — Amazon Prime Video New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now South Africa SuperSport SuperSport App UAE & MENA CricLife Max STARZPLAY Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play Caribbean Rest of the World — ICC.tv (geo-restrictions apply)

Zimbabwe vs Oman ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Today’s match live streaming and telecast details

When will the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played on Monday, February 9.

What will be the venue for the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026?

The Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

What time will the toss for the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 take place?

The toss for the Zimbabwe vs Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will take place at 2.30 pm IST.

What time will the first ball of the Zimbabwe vs the Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 be bowled?

The first ball of the Zimbabwe vs the Oman match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 3 pm IST.

